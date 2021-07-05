Samaritan, friends cook meals, donate to less fortunate on streets around HCM City

- Preparations underway for high school graduation exam amid outbreak concerns
- Việt Nam’s cases nears 20,000 mark, with HCM City becoming largest hot spot
- HCM City and southern region’s COVID-19 situation could get out of control without greater efforts: PM
- Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu seeks people visiting markets with COVID-19 patients
- Two more COVID deaths recorded on Sunday morning
By Việt Dũng
HCM CITY – With the COVID-19 pandemic leaving many people in HCM City poor and hungry, a small group of friends in District 10 have cooked up a wonderful initiative: making food and distributing it to people they see on the street.
Nguyễn Quốc Bảo has been doing this for three months, making vegetarian meals and riding around the city to give them to lottery ticket sellers, poor homeless people and others he feels might be struggling to earn a living.
Himself a vegetarian, he typically cooks rice, tofu and vegetables, which also keep costs low. Every day he wakes up at 6am and does this charity work until 5pm before preparing for the next day's meals until 9pm.
At first he did everything by himself, making and delivering around 50 portions of food daily. Then an expat friend called Percy Smith joined him.
Briton Smith teaches English to kindergarten kids, and has been in Việt Nam for nearly two years. He used to rent motorbikes from Bảo's shop on Bùi Viện Street that has been closed for more than a year now due to a lack of foreign tourists.
Besides himself helping with cooking and delivering the food, he has also got some of his expat friends to join. The group now makes hundreds of portions every day, with the number once reaching 1,200.
Smith comes to help on Mondays and Fridays with his expat girlfriend.
He rides a motorbike along with Bảo, each carrying a huge tray loaded with styrofoam boxes of food at the back, and they travel around the city to hand them to people on the street who look like they could do with a meal.
Smith solicited donations on a HCM City expat group on Facebook, and the results have been wonderful both in terms of the contributions they get and the attention.
"Some people have seen [us] on Facebook and they come and help," he says even as he works dexterously packing box after box of food.
Aisha Amelia, another English teacher from the UK, is one of the more recent members of the group and also a friend of Bảo.
"[Bảo] spends a lot of his own money, all his time every day to give, give and give to everybody," she says.
"I feel very happy. Sometimes it's a bit sad to see people so hungry during the pandemic. But I feel very lucky to be helping Bảo and helping people in Việt Nam."
A lot of people, especially expats, wanted to join Bảo's group, but due to the pandemic they have had to limit the number of members. Nevertheless, a great deal of financial support is coming from generous individuals, allowing the group to feed more and more people.
"The expat members are very passionate with this charity work; they really put their hearts into it," Bảo says, his face evidently brimming with joy despite being obscured by his mask.
Spreading kindness
While the expat members are helping Bảo out of generosity, Bảo's helpfulness and kindness towards them in the past are definitely big motivating factors for them.
Smith says Bảo has helped Aisha and him with many things, doing whatever he possibly can, so this is a chance to help him in return.
"I won't be able to do this as much [after the pandemic] because I would be teaching again. But I will always help Bảo and the Vietnamese community."
Aisha says: "We often enjoy doing charity, but we want to help Bảo the most because Bảo is so kind and generous. He has helped me many times in the past, so if we can help a little bit to give back, then it's very good."
HCM City is Việt Nam's largest COVID-19 hotspot overtaking Bắc Giang Province, and has been under social distancing since May 31, leaving many locals with dwindling or no income.
But a silver lining is that the Vietnamese spirit of kindness and solidarity always shine through during adversity.
In fact, many other kind-hearted individuals have been making contributions to feed the less fortunate: a vegetarian restaurant in District 1 makes around 5,000 meals every day for struggling people, Food Bank Việt Nam has set up a refrigerator in Bình Thạnh District where people can leave food and essential goods they want to donate.
Bảo has the last word: "Everyone is struggling during the pandemic. So we want to share the burden and provide food to help them get through the pandemic and feel some human-to-human love." – VNS
- Meal-sharing websites: underground restaurants for the Uber era
- A Secretive Company Needed To Convince Washington That Congo’s Election Would Be “Free And Fair.” It Found A Friendly Ear Among Trump Allies.
- Office worker leaves city to live in mountainous area, sets up business and donates to charity
- Seven Kiwi stars share their most memorable meals from around the world
- How 2020 will influence your meals for years
- Can I still meet friends in a pub garden? Should I cancel half-term trip to Cornwall? Your questions answered as Londoners are plunged into Tier 2 lockdown with parts of Essex, Surrey, Yorkshire, Cumbria and Derbyshire
- VIETNAM NEWS DECEMBER 31
- VIETNAM NEWS DECEMBER 29
- VIETNAM NEWS JANUARY 10
- VIETNAM NEWS JANUARY 1
- Why do chefs want us to share our food?
- A new King of Cash... but who's the King of Flash? As Elon Musk rockets past Jeff Bezos to become the richest man in the world (and leaves Bill Gates trailing), CLAUDIA CONNELL examines the billion-dollar question
- Why Apple's CEO Seems to Have a Soft Spot for President Trump | Opinion
- Stranded French tourist struggling to earn a living
- The Towns Mirror Special: Why should pet parents have all the fun?
- Horn Barbecue’s new grown-up space in Oakland still has lines. But the meat is worth the wait
- Magical mystery tour: a road trip through Mexico
- After COVID-19 layoff, months of homelessness, San Jose family settles in new apartment
- Secondary school re-opening 'WILL be delayed by at least an extra week but primaries will open on schedule' amid fears of coronavirus spike caused by mutant strain that can spread more easily among children
- Japantown’s eclectic Ozaoza shuts down, and other restaurant closures
Samaritan, friends cook meals, donate to less fortunate on streets around HCM City have 1258 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.