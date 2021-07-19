Saigon Times – Great Circle provides relief for underprivileged people in HCMC

By Thanh Dieu – Trinh Hoang

Truong Bich Dung (L), a representative of the 2030 Businesspeople Club, visits Alley No. 46, Nguyen Cong Hoan Street, Ward 11, Phu Nhuan District to hand over relief to the local residents – PHOTOS: HUY QUYEN – REPORTERS

HCMC – The Saigon Times – Great Circle program, an initiative of The Saigon Times Group, gave relief to needy households and workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in areas under lockdown or quarantine in HCMC's 6, 8, Go Vap, Phu Nhuan and Binh Tan districts on July 18.

With support from the Go Vap Charity Group, representatives of the 2030 Businesspeople Club, a member of the Saigon Times Club, delivered necessities to some 100 households living in Go Vap and Phu Nhuan.

Each gift set comprises 5 kilograms of rice, one chicken, 1 kilogram of orange and one bottle of soya sauce

The recipients included 25 households on Alley No. 373, Thong Nhat Street, Ward 11, Go Vap District, 65 households on Alley No. 158/25, Pham Van Chieu Street, Ward 9, Go Vap District and six households on Alley No. 46, Nguyen Cong Hoan Street, Ward 11, Phu Nhuan District.

People wait for their turn to receive the gifts

Le Thi Hai, manager of the boarding houses on Alley No. 158/25, Pham Van Chieu Street, thanked the local authorities, the sponsors and the 2030 Businesspeople Club for their support for the locals.

She said most of the workers there have lost their jobs or been furloughed after the city imposed social distancing measures.

Most residents on Alley No. 158/25, Pham Van Chieu Street, Ward 9, Go Vap District are factory workers or self-employed laborers

In the afternoon, the 2030 Businesspeople Club donated 1.5 tons of vegetables transported from Tay Ninh Province to needy people in areas under lockdown on Le Tan Be Street, An Lac Ward, Binh Tan District; Pham Hung Street in District 8 and Ly Chieu Hoang Street in District 6.

The 2030 Businesspeople Club transports 1.5 tons of vegetables to districts 6, 8 and Binh Tan

Truong Bich Dung, a representative of the 2030 Businesspeople Club, said through the program, the club expected to lend a helping hand to disadvantaged people during this difficult time.

The vegetables were donated by generous sponsors in Tay Ninh Province

The club will continue to provide relief for people severely affected by Covid-19 in Thu Duc City and other districts. Besides, the club will prepare meals for frontline medical workers.

The vegetables are arranged in front of a quarantined area before they are distributed to the locals

As part of the "Saigon Times – Great Circle – Join hands to fight off the pandemic" series, the "2030 Businesspeople Club – Support people to overcome Covid-19" program expects to deliver 3,000 gift sets to underprivileged people in HCMC.

Up to now, the "Saigon Times – Great Circle – Join hands to fight off the pandemic" program has donated necessities to frontline medical workers in the medical centers of districts 5, 12, and Go Vap and Binh Tan districts as well as Thu Duc City.

Moreover, eight tons of rice and necessities have been distributed to needy people in 7, Binh Tan and Hoc Mon districts.

The Saigon Times Group launched the "Saigon Times-Great Circle 2021" program with the theme "Join hands to fight off the pandemic" on June 2, aimed at supporting people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The program receives donations from organizations and individuals and then distributes them to the needy in HCMC and other provinces. Donations for the program can be sent to: The Saigon Times Group Bank account number: 1007 1485 1003318 Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Eximbank) – Hoa Binh Branch – HCMC Transaction content: Name – UnghoSaigon Times – NVTL – Donghanhchongdich To participate in the program, please contact: Ms. Huynh Huong (Phone number: 0913118711 ) Or Mr. Huy Han (Phone number: 0902696617 )

