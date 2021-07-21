Saigon Times – Great Circle gives necessities to needy people in HCMC's outlying districts

By Minh Hoang

HCMC – The Saigon Times – Great Circle 2021 program, an initiative of The Saigon Times Group, continued to provide relief for underprivileged people living in areas under lockdown in HCMC's outlying districts on July 20.

Members of the 2030 Businesspeople Club deliver goods to areas under lockdown – PHOTOS: MINH HOANG

As part of the program, representatives of the 2030 Businesspeople Club, a member of the Saigon Times Club, handed over 245 gift sets to households affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the districts of Binh Tan, Tan Phu and Binh Chanh.

A local woman receives the gifts from a member of the 2030 Businesspeople Club. Both the giver and receiver wear face masks and keep a safe physical distance from each other

Most of the recipients are poor immigrants and workers who have lost their jobs or been furloughed due to the pandemic. Each gift set comprised 5 kilograms of rice, one chicken, cooking oil, soya sauce and sugar.

Two members of the 2030 Businesspeople Club carry a box containing relief for needy people in HCMC's outlying districts

A woman poses for a photo after receiving relief from the Saigon Times – Great Circle 2021 program

The Saigon Times Group launched the "Saigon Times – Great Circle 2021" program with the theme, "Join hands to fight off the pandemic", on June 2, aimed at supporting people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The program receives donations from organizations and individuals and then distributes them to the needy in HCMC and other provinces. Donations for the program can be sent to: The Saigon Times Group Bank account number: 1007 1485 1003318 Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Eximbank) – Hoa Binh Branch – HCMC Transaction content: Name – UnghoSaigon Times – NVTL – Donghanhchongdich To participate in the program, please contact: Huynh Huong (Phone number: 0913118711) Or Huy Han (Phone number: 0902696617)

