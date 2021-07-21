Saigon Times – Great Circle gives necessities to needy people in HCMC's outlying districts
By Minh Hoang
HCMC – The Saigon Times – Great Circle 2021 program, an initiative of The Saigon Times Group, continued to provide relief for underprivileged people living in areas under lockdown in HCMC's outlying districts on July 20.
|Members of the 2030 Businesspeople Club deliver goods to areas under lockdown – PHOTOS: MINH HOANG
As part of the program, representatives of the 2030 Businesspeople Club, a member of the Saigon Times Club, handed over 245 gift sets to households affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the districts of Binh Tan, Tan Phu and Binh Chanh.
|A local woman receives the gifts from a member of the 2030 Businesspeople Club. Both the giver and receiver wear face masks and keep a safe physical distance from each other
Most of the recipients are poor immigrants and workers who have lost their jobs or been furloughed due to the pandemic. Each gift set comprised 5 kilograms of rice, one chicken, cooking oil, soya sauce and sugar.
|Two members of the 2030 Businesspeople Club carry a box containing relief for needy people in HCMC's outlying districts
|A woman poses for a photo after receiving relief from the Saigon Times – Great Circle 2021 program
|
The Saigon Times Group launched the "Saigon Times – Great Circle 2021" program with the theme, "Join hands to fight off the pandemic", on June 2, aimed at supporting people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The program receives donations from organizations and individuals and then distributes them to the needy in HCMC and other provinces.
Donations for the program can be sent to:
The Saigon Times Group
Bank account number: 1007 1485 1003318
Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Eximbank) – Hoa Binh Branch – HCMC
Transaction content: Name – UnghoSaigon Times – NVTL – Donghanhchongdich
To participate in the program, please contact:
Huynh Huong (Phone number: 0913118711)
Or Huy Han (Phone number: 0902696617)
- Reddit users share favorite San Francisco restaurants for 'not rich' people
- Edge Of The Arctic Circle: Here's What It's Like To Drive JLRs On Ice
- Let the lunatics in; get the rats out!
- Council warns residents over new ‘town’ which could dwarf Great Dunmow
- I won't give up my Ulster shirt without major fight: McPhillips
- Black. Queer. Born again. A life in and out of the Church – Ashon Crawley
- Reliving Hurricane Katrina through the eyes of 10 people on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
- Government should ‘stay out’ of it: KF Seetoh goes On the Record about preserving hawker food culture
- ABC Commends Kambia District Response to Ebola
- 3 seek Democrat nomination for 6th District Senate seat
- NYT ed board: Time for new Dem leadership
- 'Gardens enable people with dementia to access long-forgotten memories and reduce anxiety'
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s friends in Boston recall her drive and dedication to helping people
- GoDaddy founder, who 'doesn't do anything small,' buys Westgate district in Glendale
- Republicans weigh in on House District 60 race
- L.G.B.T. Couples on Holding Hands in Public for the Very First Time
- San Antonio's historic districts, more than a trendy badge
- Independence Day presents time to reflect during star-spangled celebrations
- Goodwill hunting: How Michigan hunters are helping to feed needy families
- Legendary Missourinet News Director gives speech at his induction into state Broadcasters Hall of Fame
Saigon Times - Great Circle gives necessities to needy people in HCMC’s outlying districts have 523 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 21, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.