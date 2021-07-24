Saigon Times Club’s affiliated club launches food sale program
By Minh Hoang
|The Market Club has launched a program to sell food at stabilized prices – PHOTOS: COURTESY OF THE ORGANIZER
HCMC – The Market Club, an affiliation of the Saigon Times Club, a non-profit arm of the Saigon Times Group, has launched a program to sell food at stabilized prices and offer free home delivery service, helping residents in HCMC access safe meat, fish and veggies at good prices during the Covid-19 pandemic.
|The products will be delivered to buyers, preventing large gatherings.
The community spread of the coronavirus has led to a majority of traditional wet markets being closed, making it hard for city residents to buy food and foodstuffs, especially fresh meat, fish and vegetables despite higher prices. Therefore, through the food sale program, business members of the Market Club help farmers outside HCMC sell their products and ease the strain on HCMC residents during the implementation of the stay-at-home order.
Information about the program can be found on the website and app of the Market Club and supported by employees of the club's business members and product suppliers.
|Diversified products are offered at reasonable prices.
The club provides HCMC residents with high-quality food and essential items such as fresh veggies at good prices. Those interested in the program should place orders through the Market Club's website or phone number 0582765646 . They just stay at home and wait for free home delivery.
Using this service, buyers do not have to queue up in long lines or gather at stores to do the shopping.
|Besides food, face masks and other essential products are also available.
In addition, the authorities of wards, communes, residential areas and apartment buildings can buy products for their residents through the program by contacting Ngoc Vuong, secretary of the Market Club, on 0969776800 .
