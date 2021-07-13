Saigon Hi-Tech Park detects over 700 Covid-19 infections

HCMC – Over 700 Covid-19 infections have been detected at several firms in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park in HCMC as of this morning, June 13.

As many as 573 of the 700 infections were found at Nidec Sankyo Vietnam, the Japan-invested firm which had to suspend its operations from July 3 due to probable cases.

Jabil Vietnam came second with 68 Covid-19 cases, followed by Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex with 42, Nidec Vietnam with 19, Deayoung Electronics Vina with five and others with one or two each.

As Covid-19 is spreading to the Saigon Hi-Tech Park, Nguyen Anh Thi, president of the park, today wrote to firms active in the park asking them to submit their solutions of both quarantining and producing for appraisal, the local media reported.

Le Bich Loan, deputy head of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park management board, said that after firms provided their operation solutions, the park would cooperate with the heath sector and local authorities to appraise them. Only firms which meet requirements and standards over quarantine and production safety will be allowed to operate.

The top priority is fighting off the Covid-19 pandemic, so the park expected firms to sympathize with and accompany it to ride out the hardship caused by the pandemic, Loan said.

In the current fourth wave of Covid-19, which began in late April, many Covid-19 cases have been detected in export processing zones, industrial and hi-tech parks and Quang Trung Software City.

On July 11, 29 firms at the Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone in District 7 were told to suspend their operations. As of July 12, 275 Covid-19 cases were found in the zone, according to the HCMC Health Department.

