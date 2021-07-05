Runaway COVID-19 patient caught in coach, other passengers and driver become F1

HÀ NỘI — A COVID-19 patient who left a quarantine facility unauthorised was found travelling on a coach with 28 other passengers.
The man is from the northern province of Hà Giang and was working in Bắc Giang. He tested positive for coronavirus on May 31 and was being held at the 110 Military Hospital.
On Sunday morning he left the medical facility in Bắc Giang City but was found around noon that day on a coach travelling from Hà Nội to Hà Giang Province.
The coach was stopped in Hàm Yên District, Tuyên Quang Province.
All the passengers on the coach, and the driver, have been quarantined. The man has been returned to a medical facility and police are currently investigating the incident. — VNS
- Driver carrying COVID-19 Patient 1,440 tests negative for SARS-CoV-2
- Doctors Predict Another Onslaught Of COVID-19 Patients After Mass Holiday Travel
- How is first Vietnamese COVID-19 patient with strain variant?
- 'Chars' worth over 130 kilos found from ambulance transporting COVID-19 patient
- Dong Thap woman on same coach as 1,440th Covid-19 patient tests positive
- Three more women illegally entered Vietnam with 1,440th Covid-19 patient
- Indonesia nurse suspended after having sex with COVID-19 patient
- An Giang police detain three local men linked to 1,440th Covid-19 patient
- Three sites under lockdown in HCM City after illegal entry COVID-19 case quarantined
- There was a 28% increase in child Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks, American Academy of Pediatrics says
- Vietnamese in UK wary but not afraid of new Covid-19 variant
- A Timeline of COVID-19 from Discovery to Vaccine
- 10 more contacts of fliers from UK test positive for Covid-19
- Covid-19 tested resilience of Maharashtra's healthcare system
- More than 1.28M Americans ignored CDC advice and boarded flights on Sunday - the most since March - as COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 100,000 for the 26th day in a row
- Covid-19 test, 7-day institutional quarantine mandatory for UK passengers, tweets Delhi airport
- Nearly 900 test Covid-19 negative as screening ramped up in affected localities
- 13 people in Delhi have mutant variant of Covid-19, eight are city residents
- Los Angeles' COVID-19 death toll of 259 on Wednesday equaled the number of homicides in the city for all of 2020 as a worsening crisis leads the state to ask residents not to travel more than 120 miles from home
- TSA Screens More Than 3 Million Travelers Over Holiday Weekend Amid COVID-19 Surge
Runaway COVID-19 patient caught in coach, other passengers and driver become F1 have 402 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.