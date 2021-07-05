Runaway COVID-19 patient caught in coach, other passengers and driver become F1

The COVID-19 patient illegally left hospital in Bắc Giang province and caught coach to return his home in Hà Giang province. — Photo giadinh.net.vn

HÀ NỘI — A COVID-19 patient who left a quarantine facility unauthorised was found travelling on a coach with 28 other passengers.

The man is from the northern province of Hà Giang and was working in Bắc Giang. He tested positive for coronavirus on May 31 and was being held at the 110 Military Hospital.

On Sunday morning he left the medical facility in Bắc Giang City but was found around noon that day on a coach travelling from Hà Nội to Hà Giang Province.

The coach was stopped in Hàm Yên District, Tuyên Quang Province.

All the passengers on the coach, and the driver, have been quarantined. The man has been returned to a medical facility and police are currently investigating the incident. — VNS