Rowing athletes set Việt Nam’s best result in Tokyo

Olympics

Lường Thị Thảo and Đinh Thị Hảo set Việt Nam’s best rowing result in an Olympics as they place No 15 at the women’s lightweight double sculls event on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. AFP/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Rowing pair Lường Thị Thảo and Đinh Thi Hảo have achieved Việt Nam’s best result at an Olympics after their performance on Thursday in Tokyo.

The Vietnamese team finished third in the women’s lightweight double sculls Final C with a time of 7min 19.05sec at the city’s Sea Forest Waterway. They finished behind teams from Argentina and Austria.

They placed No 15 in the overall ranking, however, this is the highest finish a Vietnamese rowing team has achieved in the last three Olympics.

In London in 2012, Phạm Thị Hài and Phạm Thị Thảo placed No 16. Four years later at the Rio 2016 Olympics, Hồ Thị Lý and Tạ Thanh Huyền finished at No 18.

In archery, Nguyễn Hoàng Phi Vũ could not get up over 2014 Asian Games champion Tang Chih-chun of Chinese Taipei in the men’s individual event.

Vũ was defeated 1-7 to Tang who won a silver in the men’s team event days earlier at the Yumenoshima Final Field.

Việt Nam’s Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên competes in a heat for the women’s 800m freestyle swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Wednesday. AFP/VNA Photo

In swimming, Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên ended her Olympic run after her poor performance in the women’s 800m freestyle on Thursday.

Viên finished last in heat 1 with a time of 9min 03.56sec. The result was worse than her Olympic qualifying time of 8:48.65 that helped her win a gold medal in the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines. Viên’s personal best was 8:34.85.

Việt Nam is now watching swimmer Nguyễn Huy Hoàng and runner Quách Thị Lan, who will both compete in the next few days.

Hoàng will swim in the men’s 1,500m freestyle on July 30 while Lan will run a day later.

Việt Nam is aiming to make it to the finals in each event though it is not expecting a win.

There are four heats with a total of 30 competitors. Hoàng will take part in heat 3. Eight swimmers with the best times will advance to the finals. Meanwhile Lan will race against 40 rivals, running for 24 places in the semi-finals. The eight best will progress. VNS