Retailers overwhelmed by surge in online orders for essential items

HCM CITY — The unprecedented volume of online orders at major grocers and supermarket chains in HCM City due to the public's concern over COVID-19 has resulted in cancellations and long delays in delivery.
"I called the supermarket's customer hotline for online ordering early in the morning and received a reply … at noon they were out of stock," Trần Thị Mai, who lives in Bình Khánh Apartment in Thủ Đức City, said.
Many major grocery stores and supermarkets near her apartment were temporarily closed due to local cases of infection, making stores that were open more crowded, she said.
As it was impossible to order online, she had to shop for groceries at noon to avoid crowds, she said.
Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thảo of District 11 ordered fresh vegetables, fruits and food online from a supermarket near her house, and was told they would be delivered only the next day.
Retailers said they were racing to add online shopping and ramping up staff for home delivery services amidst the continuing lockdown and strict social distancing requirements, but admitted it was still a tall order since there was a 300-600 per cent spike in online shopping.
The sales director of an e-commerce platform said the pandemic had accelerated the shift in retailing from offline to online.
Fast delivery within two to four hours was a vital part of online orders for groceries and fresh vegetables, fruits and food, but the boom in online grocery was precluding that, he said.
In HCM City, traditional markets account for 60-70 per cent of retail sales of agricultural produce, food and foodstuffs consumed.
Ninety-three out of its 234 traditional markets are temporarily closed to combat the outbreak.
The city Department of Industry and Trade said the volume of goods delivered to the three wholesale markets still open in the city was less than 4,600 tonnes on July 1, 11 per cent down from normal.
The prices of vegetables, fruits and seafood sold at traditional markets like Thị Nghè and Bà Chiểu markets in Bình Thạnh District and Tân Định market in District 1 rose by 5-25 per cent compared to a week earlier. —VNS
- UK retail sales surge in August, likely to boost BOE rate hike bets
- Calendar quirk, Amazon, put pressure on retailers to deliver
- As Christmas nears, retailers feel pressure to deliver
- Black Friday, Cyber week sales lead to low stocks of some hot items
- Burger King is selling Surge soda, but you better get there fast
- Walmart posts strongest sales in a decade, shares surge
- Jolly season predicted for retailers
- Amazon’s latest venture blurs the lines of online and in-store retail
- U.S. holiday sales set to break records in surprise boon to retail
- Cyber Monday 2017: Save during one of the biggest online shopping days of the year
- Will the rapidly-shrinking store save retail?
- Online shopping is on the rise — among children, preteens
- Retail-restaurant roundup: Hello Kitty Cafe and 11 other shops, eateries to debut at Irvine Spectrum’s new wing Aug. 18
- Black Friday revealed the future of online shopping is on your phone
- Walmart, Target showcase retail's 'renaissance'
- Strong U.S. retail sales bolster third quarter growth outlook
- Target CEO: 'Stores are still important' for retail
- Here's the return policy at these 7 top retailers
- Amazon celebrates 'biggest holiday' as Prime members surge
- New retail and food: BubblePOP opens in Tustin; MadaLuxe at San Clemente outlets; Farmer Boys in La Habra; Burgerim in Orange
Retailers overwhelmed by surge in online orders for essential items have 578 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.