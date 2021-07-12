Residents should be instructed to conduct quick Covid-19 tests themselves: experts
The Saigon Times
|A man is swabbed for Covid-19 testing. Many experts have proposed allowing residents to conduct quick Covid-19 tests themselves – PHOTO: VNA
HCMC – Local residents should be instructed to conduct Covid-19 tests themselves at home, said experts at a meeting with secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on July 10.
Doctor Phan Van Bau, director of the People’s Hospital 115, said the solution would help quickly detect Covid-19 cases. If the testing result is positive, residents will immediately inform the medical agencies, Thanh Nien Online newspaper reported.
Doctor Truong Huu Khanh, an expert in infectious diseases, shared the view, saying that the healthcare sector should instruct residents to take the samples properly and prevent infection. They must not contact others and travel while waiting medical workers to come.
If the testing result is negative, they will conduct another test three days later, Khanh added.
Lawyer Nguyen Kieu Hung from the HCMC Bar Association also agreed that the Ministry of Health should quickly allow the use of test kits at home so that residents can test themselves. In reality, some residents have bought test kits online and found themselves infected with the coronavirus.
For example, a beef trader in Tuy Hoa City, Phu Yen Province has tested herself positive for Covid-19 and was sent to a Covid-19 treatment facility on July 4.
- Sound in today's cinema: Audio experts discuss how to achieve the best results
- What the experts say about the 2018 Mazda6
- Homeland Security’s Journalist Database Quietly Churns As Press Freedom Experts Raise Concerns
- How to Pass an Indoor Climbing Gym Belay Test
- 'Black Mirror': All 19 Episodes, Ranked
- Airline expert: One move can help you avoid getting bumped
- St. Paul police test PepperBall pistols for safer arrests, but the nonlethal option has critics
- Reports from Katrina, Sept. 19, 2005: What will rise from the flood?
- Fitness Advice from Top Outdoor Experts
- Experts share tips for surviving a fire
- FAA Says 'No' to Roomier Seats
- Airline apologizes after threatening to boot woman for wearing a crop top
- Put down the chemical herbicides. There are better options.
- Roy Moore Files Lawsuit to Challenge Results of Alabama Senate Race
- Roy Moore Files Lawsuit to Challenge Results of Alabama Senate Race [UPDATE]
- India for Take up any 4 Accommodations near Dadar, Mumbai
- How a Backcountry Ranger With 28 Years Experience Vanished
- Actress Allison Mack and NXIVM founder Keith Raniere indicted
- 20 Awesome Travel-Friendly Beauty Masks
- Why did Charlie Baker veto a proposal to give drivers toll discounts?
Residents should be instructed to conduct quick Covid-19 tests themselves: experts have 408 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.