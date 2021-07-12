Residents should be instructed to conduct quick Covid-19 tests themselves: experts

The Saigon Times

A man is swabbed for Covid-19 testing. Many experts have proposed allowing residents to conduct quick Covid-19 tests themselves – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Local residents should be instructed to conduct Covid-19 tests themselves at home, said experts at a meeting with secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on July 10.

Doctor Phan Van Bau, director of the People’s Hospital 115, said the solution would help quickly detect Covid-19 cases. If the testing result is positive, residents will immediately inform the medical agencies, Thanh Nien Online newspaper reported.

Doctor Truong Huu Khanh, an expert in infectious diseases, shared the view, saying that the healthcare sector should instruct residents to take the samples properly and prevent infection. They must not contact others and travel while waiting medical workers to come.

If the testing result is negative, they will conduct another test three days later, Khanh added.

Lawyer Nguyen Kieu Hung from the HCMC Bar Association also agreed that the Ministry of Health should quickly allow the use of test kits at home so that residents can test themselves. In reality, some residents have bought test kits online and found themselves infected with the coronavirus.

For example, a beef trader in Tuy Hoa City, Phu Yen Province has tested herself positive for Covid-19 and was sent to a Covid-19 treatment facility on July 4.

