Remittances to HCM City hit nearly USD 2.5 bln in first half

According to the State Bank of Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City branch, the remittance flows were mainly from the US (60 percent) and Europe (19 percent).
As many as 72 percent of the remittances was invested in production and business, while only 22 percent was poured into real estate and 6 percent for personal consumption, the agency said.
The local authority has effectively used the resources for its socio-economic development, it added.
The agency forecast that the remittance to Ho Chi Minh City in 2018 would surge about 20 percent compared to the previous year though the US Federal Reserve increased interest rates for the second time in 2018 to between 1.75 percent and 2 percent per year, and Vietnam is applying interest rates on USD savings at zero percent.
Many commercial banks said those who receive remittances have converted their foreign currency to VND for savings because they found that savings in VND was more profitable than keeping USD.
In recent years, remittances to Ho Chi Minh City has increased by an average of 8 to 10 percent per year.
Source: VNA
- HCM City’s IP, EPZs need revamp to attract investment
- NYC prepares for the worst: Military sets up makeshift morgue using tents and refrigeration trucks outside Manhattan's Bellevue hospital in preparation for surge in coronavirus victims as NYC's death toll rises to 192 and city morgues near capacity
- New York City is considering a 'shelter in place' order and Bill de Blasio says economic fallout could be on par with the Great Depression with the city poised to lose $3.2BILLION in tax revenue in the next six months
- Hanoi chairman dismisses rumours of city lockdown
- Agro-forestry-fishery exports to US, EU hit by COVID-19
- Nearly 2.5 million pigs culled in Vietnam due to African swine fever
- Stranded students fly home from COVID-19 hit US
- AFTER THE FALL / The earthquake shattered the Bay Area, but the cities hardest hit are now mostly rebuilt -- and the scars are hidden deep below the surface
- Nearly 7,000 Vietnamese from European and ASEAN countries returning to Việt Nam on Wednesday
- Death rates of coronavirus may be HALF initial estimates by world health chiefs, promising study finds
- Nearly one BILLION people are in lockdown across the globe as WHO warn young: 'You are not invincible'
- Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to near zero amid coronavirus concerns that 'pose risks to the US' economic outlook'
- Boris Johnson's coronavirus strategy could FAIL and leave the NHS on the brink unless half of Britons obey 'social distancing', government's own experts warn as they say shutting pubs and restaurants WOULD ease the spread
- It's thirsty work living through a global crisis! New York bartenders keep the city's drinkers supplied with cocktails to go
- Coronavirus Global Death Toll Hits 20,000 As Over Half of Fatalities Are in Italy and Spain
- California coronavirus cases doubling every three to four days as US death toll nears 1,000
- More than half of American jobs are at risk because of coronavirus
- New York City Job Losses Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Hitting Hispanic and Poorer Households Hardest: Survey
- DHS is warned NYC morgues are near capacity: report
- Snow, huge winds and flooding hit Bay Area as storm slams region
Remittances to HCM City hit nearly USD 2.5 bln in first half have 504 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 11, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.