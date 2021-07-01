Record high daily increase of COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded its highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 713 cases confirmed.
Of the total, 693 were community cases, while 20 were imported cases quarantined upon arrival.
HCM City recorded the most with 464 cases.
Southern Bình Dương and Tiền Giang provinces reported 90 cases and 38 cases respectively.
Other community cases were recorded in Long An, Phú Yên, Hưng Yên, Quảng Ngãi, Bắc Giang, Hà Tĩnh, An Giang, Nghệ An, Bắc Ninh, Vĩnh Long, Bình Phước and Đồng Tháp provinces, alongside Đà Nẵng City.
Bình Dương has emerged as a new hotspot, with most of the cases linked to companies in Thủ Dầu Một City, Thuận An City and Nhi Đồng 1 rented house complex.
Among the new community cases, a total of 584 were in quarantined or lockdown areas.
As of Thursday evening, Việt Nam has logged 15,758 community cases, with 14,188 cases since the start fourth wave on April 27.
Also on Thursday, 407 patients were given the all-clear, increasing the total number of recoveries to 4,473. — VNS
