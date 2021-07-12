Rach Mieu ferry service suspended amid Covid concern

The Rach Mieu ferry terminal connecting the two Mekong Delta provinces of Ben Tre and Tien Giang. It suspended operations this morning, July 12, until further notice as part of Ben Tre's efforts to fight Covid-19 – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH

HCMC – The temporary Rach Mieu ferry service between the Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre was suspended operations this morning, July 12, until further notice as part of Ben Tre's efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19, which has hit all the delta’s 13 provinces in the latest coronavirus wave.

Earlier, the Ben Tre government wrote to the provincial Transport Department and local authorities ordering the suspension of all public transportation in the province, including bus and ferry services, except vehicles transporting goods and food, and those operating upon the request of authorities.

The suspension took effect from 6 a.m. today until further notice.

The Transport Department also gave transport operators guidelines on traffic regulation during the suspension period to prevent any goods transport interruptions.

Transport businesses, truck owners and drivers will be held accountable for the accuracy of the information they provided for Covid checkpoints.

According to the provincial anti-Covid steering committee, Ben Tre reported nine more cases this morning, sending the province's cases in the latest outbreak to 29.

Regarding the Rach Mieu ferry service crossing the Tien River, the two provinces put the ferry terminal into operation on January 27 this year to cope with traffic congestion on the nearby two-lane Rach Mieu Bridge, while waiting for the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project to be implemented.

