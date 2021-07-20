Quang Tri Border Guards conduct search and rescue exercise at sea

During the program, trainees were provided with contents related to resolutions on maritime search and rescue and the Government and Ministry of National Defense's instructions on the procedures for rescue missions at sea, measures to respond to natural disasters, and search and rescue tasks.
In addition, trainees learnt how to identify the location of distressed vehicles by using mapping devices, skills to save drowning people, and how to rescue people in distress at sea, to name but a few.
They also learned how to manage equipment on search and rescue boats and handle various kinds of boats for rescue missions at sea.
Translated by Chung Anh
