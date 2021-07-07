PVEP enjoys over VND14.3 trillion in six-month revenue

In the first half of this year, the firm, a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), enjoyed over VND2 trillion in after-tax profit. — Photo pvep.com.vn

The PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) reported revenue of VND14.35 trillion (US$623.59 million) in the first six months of 2021, equivalent to 144 per cent of its target.

In the first half of this year, the firm, a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), enjoyed over VND2 trillion in after-tax profit.

It paid more than VND3.63 trillion to the State budget, equivalent to 151 per cent of its target.

According to the firm, in the period, it exploited 1.78 million tonnes of oil equivalent, reaching 106 per cent of its goal, along with 493 million cu.m of gas, completing 96 per cent of its target. — VNS