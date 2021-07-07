PVEP enjoys over VND14.3 trillion in six-month revenue

In the first half of this year, the firm, a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), enjoyed over VND2 trillion in after-tax profit. — Photo pvep.com.vn
The PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) reported revenue of VND14.35 trillion (US$623.59 million) in the first six months of 2021, equivalent to 144 per cent of its target.
In the first half of this year, the firm, a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), enjoyed over VND2 trillion in after-tax profit.
It paid more than VND3.63 trillion to the State budget, equivalent to 151 per cent of its target.
According to the firm, in the period, it exploited 1.78 million tonnes of oil equivalent, reaching 106 per cent of its goal, along with 493 million cu.m of gas, completing 96 per cent of its target. — VNS
- Tax Revenues In Florida Top Forecast In January
- Thaco earns post-tax profit of VND3.3 trillion in H1
- Cars imports, crude oil help Vietnam customs beat 2019 revenue target
- HSC reveals PVS's falling revenue
- Tollgates earn VND1 trillion per month
- Vinamilk reports higher revenue, lower profit in Q3
- Vietnam tax revenue down 1.4% in two-month period
- HCM City customs revenues drop in first half
- 1.5m foreign visitors arrive in Vietnam during first month of new year
- Vietjet reports robust revenue growth in H1
- PV Power completes 89.5% of revenue target
- BSR earns 54 trillion VND in revenue in six months
- The US$4 trillion US government relies on individual taxpayers
- Global oil crash exerts little impact on Vietnam’s budget revenue
- Tax revenue totals 10.7 billion USD in first two months
- Securities firms rake in revenues after bumper year
- HCM City sees growth in goods retail sales, consumer service revenue
- US President Joy Biden to press for $1.9 trillion Covid relief plan with governors, mayors
- Vincom Retail’s consolidated revenue up by 16%
- SCG posts nine-month sales revenue of $989m
PVEP enjoys over VND14.3 trillion in six-month revenue have 290 words, post on bizhub.vn at July 7, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.