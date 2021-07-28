Prudential wins Shopee’s Tech Savvy Performer award thanks to digital transformation

A customer buys Prudential’s PRU-Guard 24/7 insurance product on Shopee. — Photo courtesy of Prudential

HCM CITY — Prudential Vietnam and its digital insurance product PRU-Guard 24/7 were conferred the 2020 Tech Savvy Performer award at the annual Shopee Brands & Partners Conference.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the behaviour of Vietnamese consumers, and at the same time accelerated the digital transformation of businesses.

Keeping up with the digitisation trend in the market, Prudential has consistently introduced digital insurance solutions to meet customers’ need for protection anywhere and at any time.

The Tech Savvy Performer award given to Prudential is a recognition of its relentless effort to improve customer experience with digital solutions while maintaining a good sales record with a steady volume of orders and positive reviews.

One of its many digital solutions, PRU-Guard 24/7 is part of Prudential's strategy for diversifying its product portfolio to meet the growing needs of young, tech-savvy customers, helping them access affordable insurance solutions.

The company has also developed and launched other digital solutions to protect against cancer risks (PRU-iProtect) and three common critical illnesses (PRU- Care) on its partner e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, healthcare app Pulse by Prudential and e-commerce page ePrudential.

Phương Tiến Minh, chief executive officer of Prudential Vietnam, said: "Our very utmost priority is always the safety and well-being of customers, especially during this pandemic. To do this, we focus on developing and offering bite-sized products to protect more customers against common daily risks.

"These products are simple and affordable and customers could easily buy them on popular e-commerce platforms at any time. I believe that, together with Shopee, we will help people get the most out of life."

Trần Tuấn Anh, executive director of Shopee Vietnam, said: "Sharing the same goal of bringing the best value to customers in all aspects of their lives through technology, Shopee is delighted to partner with Prudential in various meaningful campaigns to contribute to building a sustainable future for our customers and the community in general, especially in times of volatility like today.

"In recognition of the efforts and initiatives of our partners in the process of digitising business models to better adapt to the pandemic, Shopee is glad to present the 2020 Tech Savvy Performer award to Prudential.

"Hopefully this award will be a new milestone in the long-term cooperation and companionship between Shopee and Prudential, serving as an incentive for the two sides to continue offering solutions and products that best suit consumers’ needs and tastes across Việt Nam."

Prudential has so far issued nearly 50,000 electronic policies of the accident insurance product PRU-Guard 24/7, including 25,500 equivalent to 25,500 e-vouchers sold on the Shopee platform.

Previously Prudential was also conferred the 2020 Breakthrough Partner award by Shopee under the category of new sellers for the rapid revenue increase in 2020 in 45 days since launch.

In the middle of this month Prudential launched an online health examination service, helping customers connect with doctors remotely without having to visit its network of clinics and hospitals.

It also introduced other two features to help customers quickly update the insurance claim process and electronic identification (eKYC) in line with the continued efforts of PVA to digitize the customer journey and offer customers a seamless experience in this challenging period.

The Shopee Award is an annual recognition of sellers with outstanding achievements in various sectors on the Shopee platform. — VNS