Product management contest launched for university students

The contest runs throughout July and August online, with the final round taking place on August 21. Photo courtesy of Local Chapter AIESEC in FHN

HÀ NỘI — A product management competition was launched in Hà Nội on Sunday for university students across the country.

Titled "The A Program: Product Management Challenge 2021", the online competition aims to sharpen technological and business skills for third-year and final-year students, especially those interested in pursuing a career as a product manager.

Running throughout July and August, the contest is made up of three rounds and four training workshops, as well as mentoring opportunities where students can meet and learn from industry experts.

Contestants will be judged by the originality and practicality of their product ideas, and their ability to communicate on social media.

Five groups of contestants will be selected to compete in the final round, which will take place on August 21.

The competition is also an opportunity for businesses to approach and recruit potential employees.

The program is organised by the Local Chapter AIESEC in FHN, which is directly under AIESEC in Việt Nam, a member committee of AIESEC, which is known as the world’s largest international youth-led organisation.

Speaking about the competition, Trần Sơn Tùng, Local Chapter Vice President from AIESEC in Việt Nam said: "Product development and management is a new area for Vietnamese students, and there aren’t many programmes that provide them with information on job opportunities, career paths, market needs or in-depth knowledge on this industry.

"The program aims to give them not only a playground to improve their knowledge and skills in this area, but also the opportunities to connect with major corporations. It also helps students develop leadership skills through a leadership model developed by AIESEC." — VNS