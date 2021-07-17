Produce Tracing On The Rise Among Shops, Producers

HÀ NỘI — The ability to trace produce from the farm to the end consumer is on the rise with www.check.gov.vn reporting almost 10,000 sets of codes that can be used to trace a piece of produce's origin.
Nguyễn Thị Thu Hằng, head of Hà Nội's Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Division, said the system had given accounts to 766 fruit shops and 2,854 local producers, including co-operatives, processing and packaging firms, and forestry and aquatic product producers so far.
Phạm Thị Lý, director of Tiên Dương Organic Agriculture Co-operative, based in Đông Anh District, is a part of the programme.
Lý said the co-operative started a model of organic agricultural production in 2017.
As part of their model, all farm produce is monitored strictly from planting and tending to preliminarily processing and packaging, she said.
All farm produce produced at the co-operative is stamped with a QR code after being harvested and packaged. This helps customers easily identify the origin and quality with a smartphone and internet connection, she added.
The implementation and development of the tracing systems for farm produce and food in Việt Nam has met with some difficulties with well established production, processing and packaging businesses as well as consumers.
Farm produce and aquatic products sold in traditional markets and stores are often taken from wholesale markets where management boards fail to inspect and ensure the compliance with regulations. This includes food safety and tracking the origin of products sold in the markets.
Chu Phú Mỹ, director of the Hà Nội's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (HARDD) said the city's agricultural sector has asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to promulgate national standards and regulations on product tracing.
HAARD is also pushing for the use of QR codes across the board and for their integration into the national product-origin tracing system.
HAARD would continue to work with relevant agencies to develop the tracing system and aims to finish the integration into the national product and goods tracing portal by 2025, he said.
The sector has requested the city administration create more mechanisms to support local producers to adopt the product tracing system. — VNS
- Brosé, frosé, all day: The definitive history of rosé’s rise to cultural dominance
- The Aldi effect: how one discount supermarket transformed the way Britain shops
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS OCTOBER 18
- 'The perfect combination of art and science': mourning the end of paper maps
- Making a business from honey: Beekeeper's mead mission
- Coast through summer: 10 itineraries for the UK seaside
- VIETNAM NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 22
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 25
- Is the new Land Rover Defender a 'glorious' 4x4 reinvention or a 'yummy mummy wagon'? Fans divided after launch in Germany as critics claim it's more suited the school run than Paris-Dakar
- 4 levers to build a better global policy to stop the Amazon fires
- 10 grammar rules you can forget: how to stop worrying and write proper
- Terrorists Strike Fast… Interpol has to Move Faster… Ron Noble is on the Case
- Why Your Team Sucks 2017: Los Angeles Rams
- Are your tinned tomatoes picked by slave labour?
- 6 Amazing Cell Phone Failures
- Will India price itself out of offshore market?
- LED buying guide
Produce Tracing On The Rise Among Shops, Producers have 567 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.