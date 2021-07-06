Press awards on AO disaster attracts hundreds of entries

Particularly, from January 1, 2020 to March 30, 2021, organizers received 537 entries from troops, people, reporters from central and local press agencies, and overseas Vietnamese. Entries reflect AO victims' pain, difficulties, and hardships as well as the community's sympathy for them. They also expressed the victims' hope for more support from the community.

According to Editor-in-Chief of the Journal for Vietnamese AO Victims Senior Colonel Tran Dinh Dich, the awards attracted writers aged from 20 to 80. The oldest participant is Le Quang Lam, 81 years old, former President of the Association for AO/Dioxin Victims of Thanh Xuan Trung Ward of Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi. Organizers also received entries from overseas Vietnamese from around the world.

Speaking at a recent meeting, President of the Vietnam's Association for AO/Dioxin Victims Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Rinh highlighted the awards. He emphasized that the contest has contributed to popularizing information relating to the AO disaster as well as efforts to overcome the consequences of the toxic chemicals released by the U.S. imperialists during the war in Vietnam.

Organizers selected 80 outstanding entries for three A, five B, ten C, 15 consolation, and other auxiliary prizes.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the AO disaster in Vietnam on August 10. The winning entries will be published to serve the dissemination of AO disaster-related information.

