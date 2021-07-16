President Phúc holds phone talks with Indonesian counterpart

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc holds phone talks with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has proposed Indonesia continue to create conditions for Vietnamese citizens in Indonesia to receive COVID-19 examination and treatment in case of necessity.

He was speaking during phone talks with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo yesterday.

President Joko Widodo affirmed that Indonesia attached great importance to the traditional friendship and strategic partnership with Việt Nam and wished to bring the relations to new heights.

He highly appreciated Việt Nam’s achievements in realising the dual goals of both controlling the pandemic and developing the socio-economy.

President Phúc emphasised that Indonesia has always been a close and reliable friend of Việt Nam. He looks forward to welcoming the Indonesian President to Viet Nam at a convenient time.

President Phúc sincerely sympathised with the difficulties that Indonesia is facing in the fight against COVID-19 and believes that Indonesia will soon control the pandemic and recover the economy.

Phúc thanked Indonesia for co-operating with Việt Nam in protecting citizens facing difficulties due to COVID-19.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen coordination, share experience in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and accessing vaccine sources.

They said that bilateral co-operation in various fields, especially in economics and trade, has continued to achieve positive results. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bilateral trade turnover has remained stable, reaching US$8.2 billion in 2020 and $4.5 billion in the first five months of 2021.

The two sides agreed to continue to promote high-level exchanges and contacts with flexible forms, and step up the implementation of the action programme for the 2019-23 period to realise the strategic partnership and the vision for bilateral defence co-operation in the 2017-22 period.

In order to speed up post-pandemic economic recovery and development, the two leaders pledged to boost bilateral, striving to bring the bilateral trade turnover to $10 billion as soon as possible, and facilitate trade-investment-connection activities as well as import and export of agricultural products and rice.

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the East Sea issue and the situation in Myanmar, they agreed to strengthen coordination at multilateral and regional organisations and forums.

Phúc congratulated Indonesia on assuming the G20 Presidency for the first time in 2022, believing that Indonesia will promote and ensure the central role of ASEAN as well as align ASEAN co-operation priorities with the G20 agenda. — VNS