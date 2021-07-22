President meets with AO, revolutionary martyrs support groups

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc holds a meeting on July 21 with the Vietnam Martyrs’ Family Support Association (VMFSA) and the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange (VAVA) on the 74th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27) and the 60th anniversary of the AO/dioxin disaster in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A number of policies supporting families that have contributed to the revolution, and Agent Orange/dioxin (AO) victims, have been issued by the Vietnamese State, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc said Wednesday.

At a meeting with the Vietnam Martyrs’ Family Support Association (VMFSA) and the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange (VAVA) the President also lauded the two associations for their practical activities, helping to create guidelines and policies for the Party and the State to support the families of war invalids and martyrs, and AO victims.

The meeting was held on the 74th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27) and the 60th anniversary of the AO/dioxin disaster in Việt Nam.

During the current pandemic, he said the associations should continue to coordinate with competent ministries and agencies to ensure their care needs are met.

Việt Nam counts more than 560,000 families of martyrs.

Since its inception in 2004, the VAVA has expanded its network to 63 cities and provinces, with over 4,000 members. It has played an active role in campaigning for settlements for victims of AO, the toxic chemical sprayed by the US during the war in Việt Nam.

Established more than 10 years ago, the VMFSA has nearly 100 branches with nearly 10,000 members. The association coordinates with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to recognise hundreds of martyrs all around the country. — VNS