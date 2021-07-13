President meets foreign ambassadors

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc at the reception for Cuban Ambassador Orlando Nicolás Hermández Guillén.VNP Photo

HÀ NỘI– President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on July 13 held receptions for the ambassadors of Thailand, Chile, Cuba and Russia, who came to present their credentials.

At the meeting with Thai Ambassador Nikorndej Blankura, the President affirmed Việt Nam always attached importance to the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries. He asked the ambassador to convey his thanks to the Thai King and Prime Minister for their support of major Thai businesses in making investment in Việt Nam.

He suggested the two nations further coordinate at the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, while working together to enhance cooperation and unity in ASEAN, and promote the centrality of ASEAN in regional issues, including the issues of the East Sea and the Mekong River's water resources.

The Thai ambassador pledged to make efforts to raise trade revenue between the two countries to US$25 billion by 2025, and to connect Vietnamese and Thai firms.

Receiving Chilean Ambassador Patricio Becker, Phúc stressed that Việt Nam had always considered Chile a traditional close friend over the past five decades.

He suggested the two countries cooperate to open door for each other’s agricultural products, and soon ratify the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

At the reception for Cuban Ambassador Orlando Nicolás Hermández Guillén, the Vietnamese State leader said generations of Vietnaamese leaders have always treasured the special relations with Cuba.

He suggested a phone talk with First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel over bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of shared concern.

Phúc used this occasion to thank Cuba for sending experts and COVID-19 drugs to Việt Nam.

Việt Nam and Cuba should work to ensure sustainability in their economic, trade and investment ties, he said, calling on the Cuban side to facilitate the investment of Vietnamese firms.

Việt Nam stood ready to support and cooperate with Cuba to ensure food security, he added.

Phúc also affirmed Việt Nam's consistent stance on backing Cuba and demanding an end to the embargo on the Caribbean country.

The Cuban ambassador, for his part, noted his wish for more Vietnamese investments and cooperation with the country in pharmaceuticals and healthcare. He also thanked Việt Nam for its assistance in ensuring food security.

Meeting with Russian Ambassador Gennady Bezdetko, Phúc affirmed the importance Việt Nam attaches to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.

Việt Nam always regarded Russia as a leading important partner in its foreign policy and wished to beef up the bilateral collaboration across spheres, he said.

He called on Russia to help Việt Nam get early access to Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine supplies and cooperate in vaccine production in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam always created optimal conditions for Russian firms to operate in the Southeast Asian nation, Phúc pledged.

The ambassador said Việt Nam was a priority partner of Russia not only in Southeast Asia but also in the Asia-Pacific, promising to make efforts to boost the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

He also thanked Việt Nam for donating medical supplies to Russia to fight the pandemic, and affirmed that Russia would further help with the transfer of technology of vaccine production to the country. VNS