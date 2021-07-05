Preparations underway for high school graduation exam amid outbreak concerns

A rehearsal for the high school graduation exam at Ba Đình Junior Secondary School in Hà Nội. The rehearsal situation is that a candidate has suspected symptoms of COVID-19. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

HÀ NỘI — Cities and provinces across Việt Nam are preparing for the high school graduation exam, which will be held on Wednesday.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, disease prevention and control measures are a top priority for the exam steering committee.

With more than 101,000 students registered for the exam, accounting for one tenth of the total candidates, Hà Nội on Sunday held rehearsals for all stages of the exam, preparing for any incidents during the tests.

Candidates will have their temperature checked and be required to wear a mask and disinfect their hands before entering the exam room.

Exam officials will strictly implement preventive measures and are well trained on how to deal with incidents such as candidates with high body temperatures or fevers.

Deputy chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Chử Xuân Dũng on Saturday requested local exam steering committees to hold a meeting with all school leaders to agree on the plan, organise rehearsals for pandemic prevention and control and handling of situations to ensure the best conditions for candidates.

Hà Nội has established 188 test sites, with 4,235 exam rooms, assigned nearly 15,000 officials and teachers to participate in conducting the exam.

Director of the Hà Nội Department of Education and Training Phạm Văn Đại said that preparations for the exam had been carried out on schedule, ensuring that the exam would take place seriously and safely.

HCM City on Saturday took samples of more than 100,000 people including all officials, teachers, staff and candidates taking part in the exam.

The results of the COVID-19 tests are to be released on Monday.

Đỗ Ngọc Chi, principal of Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm Primary School in District 1, said that testing at the school was completed with the support and close co-ordination of many departments to ensure preventive regulations are followed.

Nguyễn Hữu Lan Anh, a student at Trưng Vương High School, District 1, said that during the preparations for the exam, she only stayed at home, limiting going out and contacting other people. Testing all candidates and teachers participating helps her feel more secure before taking the exam.

Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, standing deputy director of the HCM City Department of Education and Training, said: "We want parents to support and encourage their children, supervise their studies, meals and rest to ensure they are in the best health for the exam. Local people should limit going out at peak hours such as the start and end of the exam so that the candidates can travel comfortably.”

In Đà Nẵng, candidates who were in close contact with COVID-19 patients will be at a separate test site at the Võ Chí Công High School in Ngũ Hành Sơn District, with 12 exam rooms.

The school will strictly implement pandemic prevention and control measures. Officers working at this test site are equipped with protective clothing and are thoroughly trained before performing their duties. The school will be disinfected before and after each exam session.

Candidates and their exam papers are disinfected before being stored and submitted to the examination board.

The city has a total of 12,700 candidates taking the exam this year.

On Sunday, samples of nearly 800 candidates, teachers and officials taking part in the high school graduation exam were taken in Bắc Giang Province.

Mai Sơn, permanent deputy chairman of the provincial people's committee, said that the province had developed a plan to organise the exam safely amid the pandemic. It directed the test sites to arrange more back-up exam rooms. Each test site should arrange one room for testing or quarantine if needed. — VNS