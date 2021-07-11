PM holds phone talks with Indian counterpart

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính spoke with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Saturday, during which the two Government leaders discussed measures to further their comprehensive strategic partnership.
During the phone conversation, PM Modi congratulated Việt Nam over its achievement in fighting COVID-19 and socio-economic development. He affirmed that India wants to promote ties with Việt Nam in politics, economy, defence-security and cultural exchanges.
The two sides agreed to maintain contact at both high level and other levels in flexible forms such as online or in-person when conditions permit. They also vowed to organise activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-India bilateral diplomatic relationship in 2022 (January 7, 1972-2022).
The two leaders affirmed that the countries will work together and support each other to drive back the COVID-19 pandemic.
PM Chính asked India to help Việt Nam access vaccine supplies as soon and as much as possible, and transfer vaccine production technology for Việt Nam. The Indian PM said he is ready to cooperate closely with Việt Nam in this regard.
The two PMs also agreed to continue making the best use of consultation and dialogue mechanisms, and expand bilateral cooperation in the defence industry and coordination in UN peacekeeping activities. They promised to intensify work in responding to both conventional and non-conventional security challenges.
The two leaders agreed to work for the goal of US$15 billion in annual bilateral trade through promoting trade, cutting technical barriers, and limiting trade protection measures against each other's exports, especially Việt Nam's farm produce.
PM Chính called on Indian businesses to invest in Việt Nam in such fields as processing and manufacturing, automobile supporting industry, information and communication technology, and renewable energy.
The two sides reached consensus on supporting each other and closer coordinating at regional and international forums, particularly in the UN when both countries are serving as non-permanent members in the UN Security Council this year.
The two PMs affirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation, as well as settling disputes peacefully based on international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982). —VNS
- Deputy PM holds phone talks with Estonian FM
- PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds phone talks with Japanese counterpart
- PM Nguyễn Xuân Phúc holds phone talks with Japanese counterpart
- Top nuke envoys of S.Korea, U.S. hold phone talks over Korean Peninsula issues
- Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks over COVID-19
- PM holds meet to discuss strategy to attract investment amid pandemic
- ECB and CWI hold 'positive' talks on rescheduling West Indies tour
- Indian PM holds key meeting to spur economic growth
- Indian PM holds key meeting to discuss ways to boost agriculture sector
- PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Senegal President Macky Sall
- PM holds meetings to firm up second stimulus for reviving lockdown-hit economy
- Coronavirus | PM holds meeting to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments, boost economy
- Sir Keir Starmer warns Boris Johnson the UK risks 'falling behind the rest of the world' on easing coronavirus lockdown as Labour leader demands PM hold an 'adult conversation' with the public about what comes next
- PM Imran wishes speedy recovery to Russian counterpart
- Pak to seek firming up of CBMs with India during talks
- Indian forces' unprovoked shelling martyrs Pakistani woman, wounds minor girl: ISPR
- Blatant atrocities by Indian occupation forces in Kashmir are unacceptable: COAS Bajwa
- India has stepped up as a leader in fight against coronavirus, says US Congressman Holding
- SAG-AFTRA and Studios Begin Contract Talks Amid Pandemic Upheaval
- Rishi Kapoor’s Funeral: Alia Bhatt Held Up Her Phone During The Final Rites For This Reason?
PM holds phone talks with Indian counterpart have 634 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 11, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.