PM extends thanks to Cambodian counterpart over help for HCM City

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday sent a letter to his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen to express thanks to the Cambodian Government and people for providing help to HCM City in the fight against COVID-19.
The Vietnamese Government leader said the practical and timely assistance that PM Hun Sen, the Government and people of Cambodia have given to HCM City has effectively contributed to the pandemic prevention and control work of the southern hub as well as of Việt Nam.
The assistance is even more precious when the Cambodian Government and people are also exerting efforts to cope with the pandemic, and is evidence of the friendship, solidarity and noble tradition of mutual support between the two nations, especially at times of difficulties, Chính wrote in the letter.
PM Chính also thanked the Cambodian PM and Government for their care for the community of Vietnamese and Cambodians of Vietnamese origin during the implementation of COVID-19 response measures.
He expressed a belief that with the resolve and coordination between the two governments and the support of the people, Việt Nam and Cambodia will soon win the fight against the pandemic, quickly recover their economy and resume sustainable development.
Earlier on July 17, Cambodian PM Hun Sen sent a letter to PM Chính to inform that Cambodia would present HCM City with medical supplies, including 1 million medical masks, 100,000 N95 masks, 100 oxygen generators and US$200,000 in cash. The Cambodian Red Cross Society also presented $100,000 and the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association $100,000.
A flight transporting the medical supplies arrived at Tân Sơn Nhất airport in HCM City on Monday. Youk Sambath, Secretary of State under the Cambodian Ministry of Health handed over the aid to Vice Chairman of HCM City People's Committee Dương Anh Đức. — VNS
