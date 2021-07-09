PM commits all possible support to HCM City in COVID-19 fight

During an online meeting with the city’s authorities to July 8, PM Chinh requested prioritizing the supply of vaccines to the city and nearby provinces and asked the health sector to roll out vaccinations promptly, safely and efficiently to local residents.

About public transport, the government leader urged the city to minimize people’s travel between localities.

Sectors and localities were assigned to devise scenarios to respond to the pandemic at a higher level in case there are 50,000 infections, ensure the supply of goods and necessities, and prevent the disruption of manufacturing and labor chains.

As the city is applying 15-day social distancing in accordance with the PM's Decree No.16/CT-TTg, he noted that people's lives should not be changed a lot while security and order should be guaranteed.

During the fourth pandemic wave since April 27, the country has logged over 20,500 COVID-19 cases, 19,924 of them (97 percent) were domestic infections, 609 (3 percent) were imported cases, 6,590 recovered and were discharged from hospitals (32 percent), and 70 died, reported Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long.

HCM City alone recorded 8,385 cases. In the past week, there were 500-600 cases per day, mostly those in quarantine facilities and others showing symptoms and went to medical establishments for checkup.

The minister also warned the pandemic could worsen in the near future without drastic actions.

PM Chinh asked relevant agencies to partner with the World Health Organizations and neighboring countries to work out measures suitable with Vietnam's conditions.

Permanent Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh and Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam were tasked with continuing to direct anti-pandemic efforts in the city.

