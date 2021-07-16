PM asks provinces to facilitate return of people stranded in Covid-hit HCMC

A medical worker checks the body temperature of a man. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked provinces to facilitate the return of people stranded in HCMC and nearby southern provinces which are struggling to slow the spread of Covid-19 – PHOTO: NLDO

HCMC – Provinces should create favorable conditions for their residents stranded in HCMC and nearby southern provinces struck by Covid-19 to return home, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

On July 16, the Government Office stated that the prime minister had directed ministries, agencies and provinces to find ways to support HCMC and some southern localities that are struggling to contain the fast spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the local media reported.

Provinces should coordinate with HCMC to work out plans to transport workers from HCMC to their hometowns but these plans must comply with quarantine and safety protocols.

The Government leader also required ensuring sufficient essential commodities for residents in HCMC and facilitating the transport of products to the city.

Covid-19 vaccines will be prioritized for HCMC and other southern provinces which form the largest economic hub of the country and are currently hit by the virus. Those in charge of transporting and distributing goods and essential commodities and workers in industrial parks, seaports and logistics service providers should be in priority groups for vaccination this time.

PM Chinh stressed these were extremely important and urgent missions of HCMC and these southern provinces.

On July 7, the Ministry of Health asked people traveling from HCMC to 62 other cities and provinces to self-isolate for seven days from the date of arrival, monitor their health for another week and undergo three Covid-19 tests. A week later, the ministry extended the home quarantine period to 14 days for people returning from HCMC, which is currently the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country with 22,500 confirmed cases.

