Pilots required to be fully vaccinated to operate flights starting September

Pilots in full protective gears on a Việt Nam to Europe flight in early 2020 when the pandemic first began. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Only pilots who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible to operate flights, the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) said in a new directive on mandatory measures for flight safety.

The policy will be applicable from September 1, citing complicated COVID-19 developments.

The directive requests the CAAV's flight safety standard division to study the COVID-19 Contingency Related Differences (CCRD) of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and issue instructions on the granting of ICAO's Targeted Exemption (TE) this month.

The authority also requires flight operators to strictly adhere to COVID-19 prevention and control rules.

Vaccination must be prioritised to frontline workers, including pilots, flight attendants, technical engineers, who are considered high-risk because of regular contact with passengers, it said. — VNS