Phúc Long to open first store in US this month

HÀ NỘI — Phúc Long Coffee & Tea has announced it will launch its first store in the US this month, two months after its Vietnamese competitor, TNI King Coffee, opened its first coffee store in the country.
Phúc Long’s first US store will be located in Garden Grove, California, the brand said on its Facebook page.
Established in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng in 1968, Phúc Long expanded into the retail beverage business in 2012 from its three traditional stores in HCM City in the 1980s. Currently, the firm has 60 stores in HCM City and seven in other localities.
TNI King Coffee's California store, meanwhile, is the second overseas store of the café chain which operates more than 50 outlets in Việt Nam. It serves a full range of traditional Vietnamese coffee, such as filter coffee, iced coffee and iced milk coffee, with beans imported from Việt Nam and around the world.
Vietnamese beverage chains have been seeking opportunities to branch out overseas over the last decade in the face of increasingly stiff competition in the domestic market.
The US is deemed a promising market for Vietnamese companies as it is home to more than 2.2 million Vietnamese-Americans. — VNS
- The company that boycotts logos and makes ‘the world’s most comfortable shoes’ just raised $17.5 million to open stores
- Apple’s $5 billion campus opens next month — here’s what it looks like now
- Mandela movie to open this month in South Africa
- SM group enters convenience store business; opens Alfamart
- Retail CEO explains why stores are still relevant as the industry reaches a tipping point
- Second NBA Store opens in the Philippines
- 7-Eleven to open 412 new stores this year, sets P4 B for expansion
- This German store that is a cross between Walmart and Trader Joe’s is planning to take over America
- Whole Foods’ new stores are unrecognizable
- Whole Foods is closing stores — see if yours is on the list
- Philippine Seven Q3 up on same store sales
- PhilSeven nets P515M in 9 mths as nationwide store sales grow
- Potato Corner reaches 1,000 global stores this year
- SM Prime to open 7th mall in China on December 17
- Tennis: Djokovic wins Miami opener while Federer withdraws
- McIlroy Open hopes hit by ankle injury
- Fleetwood storms to French Open title
- Kim ‘as good as new’ after week-long hospitalization
- Ultra trail adventure opens in October
- Nothing negative for Kerber at China Open
Phúc Long to open first store in US this month have 408 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.