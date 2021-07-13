Phúc Long to open first store in US this month

Phúc Long’s first store in the US will be located in Garden Grove, California. — Photo cafef.vn

HÀ NỘI — Phúc Long Coffee & Tea has announced it will launch its first store in the US this month, two months after its Vietnamese competitor, TNI King Coffee, opened its first coffee store in the country.

Phúc Long’s first US store will be located in Garden Grove, California, the brand said on its Facebook page.

Established in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng in 1968, Phúc Long expanded into the retail beverage business in 2012 from its three traditional stores in HCM City in the 1980s. Currently, the firm has 60 stores in HCM City and seven in other localities.

TNI King Coffee's California store, meanwhile, is the second overseas store of the café chain which operates more than 50 outlets in Việt Nam. It serves a full range of traditional Vietnamese coffee, such as filter coffee, iced coffee and iced milk coffee, with beans imported from Việt Nam and around the world.

Vietnamese beverage chains have been seeking opportunities to branch out overseas over the last decade in the face of increasingly stiff competition in the domestic market.

The US is deemed a promising market for Vietnamese companies as it is home to more than 2.2 million Vietnamese-Americans. — VNS