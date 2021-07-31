PHOTO ESSAY: The lonely streets of a locked down Hà Nội

Hà Nội is in a 15-day lockdown to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus. The normally very busy city centre is almost empty as people are asked to stay at home and only go outside if absolutely necessary.

Masks are mandatory in public. People must maintain a distance of two metres, and must not congregate in groups larger than two outside of hospitals, workplaces, or schools.

Non-essential services and businesses must close.

Journalist photographer Trương Văn Vị of the Việt Nam News has captured the rare moments when the streets of the capital are almost empty.

"Without people, vehicles and motorbikes, our city takes on a different look and feel – it's the beauty of desolation and silence," he says. VNS

A man walks alone Đinh Tiên Hoàng Street by Hoàn Kiếm Lake.

The once-bustling Tràng Tiền Plaza luxury shopping centre, just a few steps from Hoàn Kiếm Lake, is closed due to strict social distancing measures to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Phan Đình Phùng Street, known as one of the most romantic roads in Hà Nội. Ancient dracontomelum trees line the sidewalks.

The ancient Hòa Phong Tower next to Hoàn Kiếm Lake.