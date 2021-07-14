Pfizer pledges 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for Vietnamese children
The Saigon Times
|A resident in HCMC gets a shot of a Covid-19 vaccine. Pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer has pledged to supply 20 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for Vietnam to administer children aged 12-18 – PHOTO: VNA
HCMC – Pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer has pledged to supply 20 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for Vietnam to administer children aged 12-18, according to the negotiation results of a meeting between Vietnam's national health authority and Pfizer.
Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long today, July 14, joined an online meeting with John Paul Pullicino, general director of Pfizer Vietnam Company, the local media reported.
At the meeting, Pfizer said that it ensures the provision of 20 million vaccine doses for Vietnam in the final quarter of this year so that the country can promptly launch a vaccination drive for its children. Vietnam currently has some nine million children at the age of 12-18.
Also, the pharmaceutical manufacturer will offer around one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Vietnam this month, and 3.4 million doses in August and September. Further, around 27 million remaining doses that Vietnam had ordered will be shipped to the country in the final quarter of the year.
Accordingly, aside from the 20 million vaccine doses for local children, Pfizer will supply a total amount of some 50 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Vietnam.
The two sides at the meeting also discussed Pfizer's vaccine supplying plans in 2022 as well as its plans to transfer vaccine production technology to Vietnam or develop a Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing plant in the country.
The Pfizer representative said that Pfizer will make efforts to supply the ordered vaccine doses to Vietnam as pledged, despite the global shortage of Covid-19 vaccines. It will continue studying the use of Covid-19 vaccine for children younger than the given age and pregnant women.
The two parties will closely coordinate to ensure the vaccine is used effectively in Vietnam.
With the pledged amount of the vaccine doses, Pfizer is Vietnam's biggest vaccine supplier at present, followed by AstraZeneca with 30 million doses, excluding the vaccine doses provided through the COVAX Facility. However, Pfizer is the only supplier of Covid-19 vaccine for children in the country.
- 6.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses expected to be shipped to states by mid-December
- AstraZeneca will have 200 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by this year end
- 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be available by the end of the year: White House
- Coronavirus | Serum Institute of India commits to making 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses
- Ford Buys 12 Freezers To Store Covid-19 Vaccine Doses
- G-20 leaders pledge access to COVID-19 vaccine worldwide
- FG links petrol price increase to Pfizer’s discovery of COVID-19 vaccine
- CDC Director Robert Redfield says COVID-19 vaccine roll-out will start in the second week of December - as HHS says states will have 'final say' on who gets the first doses
- ‘Initial support will cover 92 low- and middle-income economies for COVID-19 vaccines’, says Gavi the Vaccine Alliance CEO Seth Berkley
- Nearly One-Third of New Yorkers May Not Use FDA-Approved COVID-19 Vaccine - Survey
- Ford Motor Co. Purchases Specialty Freezers Future COVID-19 Vaccine Storage
- Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: Rich countries already hoarding breakthrough candidates, warns Amnesty
- Coronavirus | UNICEF gearing up for ‘mammoth operation’ to deliver COVID-19 vaccines globally
- Covid-19 vaccine update: PM Modi to visit vaccine development centres, AstraZeneca eyes second global trial
- Who will get COVID-19 vaccine first in India?
- Australian Airline Says It Will Require COVID-19 Vaccine to Fly
- Study says Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine produced strong response in older adults
- Airlines scramble to prepare for ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine distribution
- US Senator Participates in COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
- Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine 95% effective in final results, shows study
Pfizer pledges 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for Vietnamese children have 606 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.