Patients in a quarantine zone in Vietnam’s Covid-19 hotspot Chi Linh

VietNamNet’s Pham Cong visited Field Hospital No.1 in Chi Linh city of Hai Duong province, Vietnam’s Covid-19 hotspot, where 164 Covid-19 patients are treated.

Some serious cases have been transmitted to the Hanoi-based Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases for treatment.

Every morning, doctors visit every room to provide medical checks.

Dr. Le Trong Tuan (Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Chi Linh City Medical Center), who directly treats 27 patients, said that these patients are workers at POYUN Company, the first Covid-19 outbreak in Hai Duong. They are young, without underlying disease, so they recover quiet well.

Each day, the patients have to take medicines twice and measure temperature and blood pressure.

“Patients have been here for 8 days and they have been treated carefully. Each room in the department has about 5 patients”, said Dr. Tuan.

Every morning, the patients go out to do morning exercise, enjoy fresh air but they have to keep a distance from each other.

Patient T.V.T said that when he first got a positive test result, he had headache, fever and cough. After being put on isolation and treatment, he has so far been in stable condition. He can walk normally and wash clothes and exercise by himself.

Patient N.T.H is very optimistic about her conditions. “We are fully provided with food and water. Every day we get medical check-ups. I hope that all patients will quickly recover to reunite with their family,” H wished.

In the isolation ward of the Department of Infectious Diseases, there are two special cases – H.T.S, a pregnant woman and Mrs. N.T.M.H and her baby.

On the campus of Field Hospital No. 1 in Chi Linh city.

Covid-19 patients do exercise in the quarantine zone

Each room has 5 patients

Doctors guide their patients from afar

Doctors come to each room to visit and encourage Covid-19 patients

Orange syrup is supplied to patients with Covid-19

The patients are examined daily

The medical team of the Department of Infectious Diseases is on duty 24/7 to monitor the patient’s health

Patient T.V.T, a pregnant woman

A patient calls home to inform his health situation

27 patients of the Department of Infectious Diseases are healthy now, without symptoms of fever and cough

Covid-19 patients are examed and monitored of lung damage

Pham Cong

