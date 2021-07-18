Pathet Lao newspaper spotlights close-knit Vietnam – Laos ties

The article was published to mark 44 years since the signing of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977-2021).

It said the friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, which was nurtured by Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Kaysone Phomvihane and consolidated by generations of leaders and people of the two countries, has become a rare model and an invaluable asset of the two peoples.

Vietnam is now one of the major economic and trade partners in Laos, and the third largest investor in the neighboring country, according to the article. The bilateral cooperation in national defense and security has also made progress, helping to ensure political stability and social order and safety in the two countries.

The article also highlighted the bilateral diplomatic ties, saying that the regular exchange of visits demonstrates both sides' resolve to strengthen the relationship, making it match the latest situation in each country, as well as in the region and the world.

The two sides have also maintained the sharing of information and experience, which reflects their responsibility for preserving and enhancing the bilateral ties, the article said.

It also commended achievements in cultural, educational and scientific collaboration, and cooperation between ministries, agencies and localities of the two countries.

As ASEAN members, Vietnam and Laos have closely coordinated and provided mutual support in the grouping's activities.

Reviewing the official visit to Vietnam by Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith late last month, the article said this is the first overseas trip by Thongloun Sisoulith after he was elected as Lao Party General Secretary and State President.

The visit re-affirmed that the Vietnam – Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation is a model in international relations, and momentum and a decisive factor to the success of each country's revolution, the article said.

