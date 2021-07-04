Restaurant & Bar Operations Manager of Pan Pacific Hanoi, Nguyễn Hồng Kiên

With Restaurant & Bar Operations Manager of the Pan Pacific Hanoi, Nguyễn Hồng Kiên

The mojito cocktail is known for its typical flavour of rum and lime. This summer, the Summit Bar at Pan Pacific Hanoi brings you a twist on a classic mojito using passion fruit, guaranteed to beat the summer heat and to get the party started.

Ingredients:

Bacadi light rum: 50ml

Passion fruit juice: 15ml

Sugar syrup: 15ml

Soda, mint leaves, lime

Preparation:

Cut the passion fruit in half and push it through a fine mesh strainer to get 15ml of the juice. Set the juice aside.

In a cocktail glass, gently muddle three lime wedges and brown sugar together to help release the juice and oil from the lime peel. Do not muddle too hard to avoid creating too bitter a flavour.

Gently press the mint leaves and add to the glass.

Add Bacadi light rum, passion fruit juice, syrup and mix well. Add ice cubes and top up with soda. Garnish the glass with mint leaves.

You can enjoy a glass of passion fruit mojito among a collection of chill cocktails at the rooftop Summit Bar in Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Tel: +84 (0)24 3823 8888. VNS