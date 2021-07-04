Restaurant & Bar Operations Manager of Pan Pacific Hanoi, Nguyễn Hồng Kiên
With Restaurant & Bar Operations Manager of the Pan Pacific Hanoi, Nguyễn Hồng Kiên
The mojito cocktail is known for its typical flavour of rum and lime. This summer, the Summit Bar at Pan Pacific Hanoi brings you a twist on a classic mojito using passion fruit, guaranteed to beat the summer heat and to get the party started.
Ingredients:
- Bacadi light rum: 50ml
- Passion fruit juice: 15ml
- Sugar syrup: 15ml
- Soda, mint leaves, lime
Preparation:
- Cut the passion fruit in half and push it through a fine mesh strainer to get 15ml of the juice. Set the juice aside.
- In a cocktail glass, gently muddle three lime wedges and brown sugar together to help release the juice and oil from the lime peel. Do not muddle too hard to avoid creating too bitter a flavour.
- Gently press the mint leaves and add to the glass.
- Add Bacadi light rum, passion fruit juice, syrup and mix well. Add ice cubes and top up with soda. Garnish the glass with mint leaves.
You can enjoy a glass of passion fruit mojito among a collection of chill cocktails at the rooftop Summit Bar in Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Tel: +84 (0)24 3823 8888. VNS
- Fresh fruit-herb processing factory comes into operation in Son La
- Construction begins on big fruit processing complex in Son La
- Construction begins on fruit processing complex in Sơn La
- Exporters bank on EU trade pact for pandemic relief
- 17 recipe ideas for using up leftover pineapple
- Agricultural products to be exported to EU, enjoying EVFTA’s tax incentives
- Going 10 Rounds with Top Bartender Anthony Valencia
- Best flavoured gins you need to try for 2020
- Great British Bake Off: Viewers left 'devastated' as Marc is eliminated but in heartfelt note to fans the amateur baker praises the experience as 'crazy, intense and wonderful'
- Diet drinks linked to same heart issues as sweetened beverages, study says
- HAGL boss to sell 35 million shares to restructure loan
- Where to get Thanksgiving pie this year in the Bay Area
- Best advent calendars for foodies 2020: From gourmet cheese to Pringle crisps
- Vietnam posts export growth despite pandemic effects
- With time at hand, hobbyists are making fermented foods at home
- Saigon bookseller fuels thirst for books
- Why Red Algae Is Good For Your Hair?
- Baking with salted butter
- Fine dining chef turns to treats from her native Hawaii for new East Bay bakery
- High court orders rehearing in reduced death sentence for rape, murder of girl
Passion fruit mojito have 417 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.