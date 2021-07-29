Party chief calls for concerted efforts against Covid-19

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)
In his message, he acknowledged directions made by the Party and State in fighting the epidemic, ensuring people's living standards and well-being, and boosting socio-economic development, adding that prompt policies have been issued to support people and businesses affected by Covid-19.
The Party chief noted all agencies, sectors, localities, and people nationwide have proactively and drastically implemented a series of measures including social distancing, vaccination, and the 5K message, with positive results recorded.
On behalf of the Party and State, he commended the efforts made by Vietnamese at home and abroad, thanked the international community for its assistance for Vietnam, and lauded the entire political system for its active engagement in curbing the epidemic and reinforcing socio-economic growth.
Mentioning the current complexity of Covid-19 with a quick spread of the virus that threatens people's health and all aspects of life, Trong called on the entire Party, military and people at home and abroad to try harder and intensify their solidarity and determination in order to push back the pandemic.
He expressed his belief that such will and actions coupled with support from international friends would result in a victory in the fight, contributing to common global efforts for a world of safety, peace, friendship, cooperation, and prosperity.
