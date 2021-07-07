Party chief attends CPC and World Political Parties Summit

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the virtual summit of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and world political parties on July 6. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng led a high-ranking delegation of the CPV at the virtual summit of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and world political parties on July 6.

The event, an initiative of the CPC under the theme “For the People’s Wellbeing: the Responsibility of Political Parties,” was attended by 10,000 delegates from more than 500 political parties and organisations from over 160 countries.

Addressing the summit, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping called for upholding and promoting the common values of humanity, which are peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom.

He urged political parties in the world to shoulder their responsibility for the pursuit of people’s wellbeing and progress of mankind. He also called for international cooperation to fight the pandemic.

In his remarks, General Secretary Trọng said the Vietnamese delegation attended the summit with an open and cooperative spirit, based on the external policy of independence, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of ties, and the tradition of pure internationalism and respect for Việt Nam-China relations.

The Vietnamese Party leader said political parties should accompany their governments to bring happiness to the people, actively engage in efforts to respond to global challenges; uphold the spirit of solidarity and sense of responsibility; foster dialogue, respect each other's legitimate interests, and comply to international law, especially in addressing differences.

The pursuit of happiness is the legitimate aspiration and right of all people, including the comprehensive development of people, living a prosperous and happy life, living in peace, equality, and loving and helping each other, Trọng said.

However, at present, the lives of people in many countries are facing many difficulties and severe challenges, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic has affected all aspects of global socio-economic life.

The General Secretary emphasised that only when nations and people live together in peace, friendship and with respect for each other for the common good future of humanity, then the people of the world can truly enjoy peace and harmony.

He said the most urgent issue of countries and political parties at present is to promote international cooperation to repel the COVID-19 pandemic, quickly restore socio-economic development and ensure social security.

General Secretary Trọng emphasised that the first Political Platform of the Communist Party of Việt Nam has determined that the basic task of the Vietnamese revolution is to meet the urgent requirements of the nation and the earnest aspirations of the people.

He said support from the people is the reason the Communist Party of Việt Nam can overcome difficulties and challenges, lead the people to fight for independence, unify the country, and firmly defend the Fatherland.

Việt Nam is now a middle-income developing country, one of the world’s leading fast-growing economies with a developed culture and improved living standards of its people. The Party chief said Việt Nam's practical experience is to consider the people's happiness as the target and rely on their invincible strength.

He thanked the people of other countries, political parties and socio-political organisations, including China, for their support and assistance to Việt Nam throughout periods in history.

Leaders of political parties, heads of state and heads of government expressed their hope that China will grow stronger and contribute positively to peace, development and prosperity in the world.

The political parties said that the people of the world have a common wish for peace and freedom, and political parties are responsible for addressing issues of public concern, and cooperating in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and recovering socio-economic development.

The political parties also discussed their own concerns such as fighting against embargos, terrorism and war. — VNS