Party Central Committee’s third plenum a success: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — The 13th Party Central Committee's third plenum was a success by completing its agenda after four working days, said Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng while concluding the meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday.
The issues discussed and decided upon at the meeting had significant meaning and received a great deal of attention from the public, he said.
The plenum tackled important issues relating to the socio-economic development plan in 2021-25, and considered and issued working regulations of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission in the 13th tenure, regulations on the implementation of the Party Charter, and rules on the inspection, supervision and discipline of the Party during the 13th tenure.
The Party Central Committee also looked into the nomination of leading positions in State agencies during the 15th tenure of the National Assembly to be submitted to the 15th NA to approve at its first session. The committee agreed with the proposal to introduce an additional 23 people to hold leading positions of State agencies.
The committee adopted the plenum's resolution.
The Party chief said the effective implementation of the plenum's resolution would contribute to completing the 13th National Party Congress's resolution on socio-economic development and building a strong, clean and comprehensive Party and political system. — VNS
