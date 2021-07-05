Party Central Committee to discuss development plan

HÀ NỘI — The 13th Party Central Committee opened its third plenum in Hà Nội on Monday to discuss and decide on a number of important issues relating to the socio-economic development plan in 2021-25.
The issues on the working agenda of the third plenum are very important, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng said while delivering his opening remarks in the morning.
The Party chief said these matters involved leadership for the realisation of goals and tasks regarding socio-economic growth and the building of a strong and transparent Party and political system along with a law-governed socialist state of the people, by the people, and for the people.
The Party chief asked the plenum to spend time studying, discussing and assessing national socio-economic development, and analyse and predict development trends in the context of COVID-19, the fourth industrial revolution and other global political, economic, cultural, social, defence and security trends.
The plenum must conduct an insightful assessment depending on the country's situation in the first six months, he said.
The Party leader listed a number of opportunities and challenges that the country is facing. The fourth wave of COVID-19 has spread quickly and posed dangerous risks. Even another new wave is expected to resurge. Việt Nam has achieved positive economic outcomes compared to the same period last year but the outcomes remain low compared to the target. Business and production in pandemic-hit areas and sectors continue to suffer from challenges.
The plenum will also consider and issue working regulations of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission in the 13th tenure, regulations on the implementation of the Party Charter, and rules on inspection, supervision and discipline of the Party during the 13th tenure.
Regarding regulations on the implementation of the Party Charter, and rules on inspection, supervision and discipline of the Party, he requested the plenum discuss regulations that show weaknesses when applied in practice.
During their sitting that will last until July 9, the committee will look into the nomination of leading positions of State agencies during the 15th tenure of the National Assembly to be submitted to the 15th NA to elect or approve at its first session.
Trọng said the Party Central Committee would not give feedback or vote on the introduction of candidates for the posts of the State President, Prime Minister, National Assembly Chairman and 24 other high-ranking positions who were introduced and approved at the second plenary meeting in March this year.
The Politburo will collect feedback of the Party Central Committee on 23 other positions that have not been introduced at the second plenum or other changed positions before submitting the list to the 15th NA to elect or approve at its first session. — VNS
