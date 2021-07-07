PAN disseminates information with outstanding achievements

Delivering a report at the meeting, Senior Colonel Ngo Anh Thu, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, emphasized that in the first half of this year, the PAN strictly embraced and carried out resolutions and directives issued by the Politburo, the Central Military Commission, the General Department of Politics, and the newspaper's Party Committee. It also covered socio-political situations at home and abroad, the military's implementation of military-defense missions, and boosted information dissemination on national-level political events as well as various aspects of life, particularly the national effort to fight the pandemic.

Thu emphasized that the newspaper's in-depth information dissemination about the 13th National Party Congress, the opening of new columns reflecting key and new contents in the resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress and the 11th Congress of the military Party organization, and the issuance of special issues spotlighting major political events of the country received high appreciation from readers.

Sr. Col. Thu spoke highly of the high quality of long-form stories and e-magazine articles on the newspaper's online editions.

The deputy chief-of-editor also underscored that the PAN sent numerous teams to COVID-19 hotbeds to reflect the effective COVID-19 prevention and control efforts and role models in the fight against the pandemic, contributing to orienting public opinion and raising the political awareness of cadres, Party members, and people.

In his speech, Gen. Bo hailed the reporters, editors, newspaper employees and soldiers for their great efforts to achieve good results since the beginning of this year. Bo affirmed that in the period, the PAN excellently completed its information dissemination tasks and reaped outstanding results in different aspects.

Regarding the missions for the remainder of this year, Gen. Bo asked the PAN's staff and workers to closely follow situational developments at home, in the region and the world to disseminate information in a timely manner and in line with the newspaper's principles and goals.

Bo suggested that the PAN should further disseminate information about COVID-19 control and economic growth, the realization of resolutions of higher levels, the protection of the Party's ideological basis, and the combat against hostile forces' "peaceful evolution" scheme.

Also at the meeting, the PAN highlighted excellent individuals and groups by awarding certificates of merit presented by the Defense Minister and Director of the General Department of Politics in recognition of their achievements in carrying out Directive No. 05 and winning the press awards marking 70 years of the trade and industry sector.

On the occasion, the PAN raised funds to build a temple dedicated to martyr Nguyen Ngoc Nhu, the PAN's former journalist who sacrificed his life in the anti-American resistance war.

Translated by Mai Huong