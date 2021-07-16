Overseas Vietnamese honored for dedication to HCM City’s development

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has decided to bestow the city's badge to seven overseas Vietnamese in recognition of their considerable contributions to local development.
They consist of Dr. Nguyen Dinh Uyen, residing in the U.S., a lecturer of the electronics and telecommunications faculty at the International University of the Vietnam National University – HCM City; Dr. Nguyen Duc Thai, residing in the U.S., member of the TransMed-Vietnam program; Prof., Dr. Mai Xuan Ly, residing in Poland, head of the life science laboratory at the Institute for Computational Science and Technology of the HCM City Department of Science and Technology; Prof., Dr. Nguyen Minh Tho, residing in Belgium, head of the molecular science and nanomaterial laboratory at the Institute for Computational Science and Technology; Peter Hong, residing in Australia, Standing Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese (BAOOV); Danny Vo Thanh Dang, residing in Singapore, Vice Chairman of the BAOOV and CEO of Global Health Assist – Vietnam; and Lam De, head of the liaison board for overseas Vietnamese in the city's District 8.
The HCM City Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs said on July 14 that the badge presentation demonstrates the municipal Party Committee and authorities' recognition of and support for the individuals who have greatly helped with local development, as well as national development and defense as a whole.
It noted over the past years, overseas Vietnamese have made substantial contributions to the city, especially via providing development advice, making investment, transferring technology, training high-quality human resources, and building the startup ecosystem.
They have also actively engaged in patriotic emulation movements, social security promotion, along with the ongoing combat against COVID-19, according to the commission.
Source: VNA
