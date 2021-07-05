Over $970 million poured into IPs in Quảng Ninh

Đông Mai IP in Quảng Ninh Province. — Photo baoquangninh

QUẢNG NINH — Industrial parks (IPs) and economic zones in the northern province of Quảng Ninh have so far attracted more than VNĐ22.4 trillion (US$970 million) in the first six months of 2021.

Quảng Ninh has granted new investment licences to five foreign-invested projects worth $567.5 million, and four domestic projects valued at VNĐ8.6 trillion.

Meanwhile, VNĐ425 billion were pumped into two existing FDI projects in the locality, including a photovoltaic cell technology project invested by Jinko Solar Technology Ltd of Hong Kong in the Sông Khoai Industrial Park.

The project is in line with the goal of developing Quảng Ninh into a modern industrial and service locality and one of the dynamic and comprehensive development centres in the northern region.

As scheduled, the project will officially become operational in late October this year. It is expected to earn nearly $1.3 billion in annual revenue and create more than 2,000 jobs.

Other outstanding projects include a factory manufacturing household appliances, electric bicycles by Multi-Sunny Vietnam Co ($10 million), Lioncore Vietnam factory by Lioncore Vietnam Industry Co ($30 million), Haiyun Vietnam project of Hải Vận Co ($10 million), and a project of Jingsung Hitec Vina Co (over $13 million).

The locality has planned to co-ordinate with DEEP C Joint Stock Company to co-host an investment promotion conference themed “Coastal economic zones – Sustainable investment opportunities in Quảng Ninh” in HCM City.

An investment promotion conference in pharmaceutical industry and other promotion activities are expected to be held in the year, as part of Quảng Ninh's efforts to attract more investment to the locality.

The local authorities have also paid attention to accelerating infrastructure development in IPs and economic zones in a comprehensive and modern direction, promoting administrative reform, and training high-quality workforce serving the demand in IPs and economic zones.

Quảng Ninh will focus on developing green, clean and environment friendly industries, and increase the proportion of processing, manufacturing, high-tech and smart industries in the 2020-25 period.

It will also set aside VNĐ58.7 trillion ($2.53 billion) to develop modern and synchronous infrastructure during 2021-25 to lure more investment.

Priority will be given to investment in strategic infrastructures such as transport, IT and telecommunications, as well as infrastructure in industrial parks, seaports, and port services.

During 2016-2021, the province disbursed more than VNĐ49 trillion in public capital. Total social investment in the period was estimated at nearly VNĐ345 trillion, or 1.6 times higher than the figure recorded during 2011-15.

The gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of Quảng Ninh was estimated at 10.05 per cent in 2020 despite the adverse impact of COVID-19.

The province's State budget collection is projected at VNĐ49.3 trillion ($2.13 billion), surpassing the year's target by 9.4 per cent and up nearly 7 per cent compared to the same period of 2019.

Budget collection from export-import activities surged by 29 per cent against the estimates, while domestic collection fulfilled the set target with VNĐ37 trillion, rising 7 per cent. — VNS