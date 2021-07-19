Over 1,000 second shots of Nano Covax vaccine administered to volunteers in third-phase trials

Prof. Dr. Maj. Gen. Hoang Van Luong, Deputy Director of the university, said after being injected, the volunteers are in stable conditions. Medical workers have asked them to update information about side effects if any on the e-Diary.

Over 12,000 remaining volunteers will get their second jab from July 26.

All volunteers are expected be fully vaccinated with two shots in mid-August.

Nano Covax is developed by the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC based on recombinant DNA/protein technology. It went through the first-phase trial from December 18, 2020 and the second phase from February 26, 2021. The third phase started on June 11, 2021.

Results from the first two trial phases showed that all volunteers developed antibodies against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

