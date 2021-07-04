Outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador bids farewell to Cambodian PM

The outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vũ Quang Minh (left) and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen held talks on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Long

PHNOM PENH — Outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vũ Quang Minh on Saturday said farewell to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen who hailed the diplomat’s contributions to strengthening and enhancing the friendship, solidarity and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

The Cambodian leader thanked the Party, Government and people of Việt Nam for their great support and assistance to the Cambodian people under all circumstances.

PM Hun Sen asked Minh to convey his regards and wishes of good health to senior leaders of the Party, State and Government of Việt Nam.

Minh congratulated the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) on its 70th founding anniversary, affirming that the Party, Government and people of Việt Nam always kept in mind the support and contributions given by Cambodian people during their struggle for national independence, liberation and reunification in the past.

He spoke highly of Cambodia's development achievements in all fields and thanked PM Hun Sen for creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses and people living and working in the country.

Also on July 3, a number of newspapers in Cambodia highlighted the meeting between PM Hun Sen and the Vietnamese ambassador, during which the Cambodian government leader underlined the need for the two countries to work together in the fight against COVID-19 as well as boosting bilateral economic, trade and investment ties. — VNS