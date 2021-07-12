Online writing contest for children launched

HCM CITY — The Kim Đồng Publishing House has launched an online writing contest for children aged six to 15 this summer as part of an effort to encourage young readers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants should write a book review about their favourite book. Their challenges, dreams and hopes can also be included.
The writing, which must be no more than 1,000 words, should provide a summary of the book's content, the value of the book, and why it is recommended for young readers.
Video blogs, or vlogs, should be no more than five minutes long each, featuring a book review. The vlog should be filmed by camera or smartphone with the format set as an MP4. File.
Participants can submit one each to the two categories of writing and video blog.
Their entries should be sent to [email protected] before July 31.
Famous authors, poets and editors of Kim Đồng Publishing House will be part of the jury.
The first prize will be VNĐ5 million (US$200) in cash and a gift card worth VNĐ3 million ($120) used in Kim Đồng bookstores.
"We hope the contest will give children a chance to improve their reading and writing and make a video clip as well," said a representative of Kim Đồng Publishing House.
"We believe that many new and good books will be introduced to young readers across the country after the contest's launch."
Books featuring Vietnamese culture, customs, history and arts have been issued. They include works by famous authors and poets such as Lê Đức Dương, Mai Ngô and Lưu Quang Vũ.
Peter Pan , a famous picture book about a “boy who would not grow up” by American author Arianna Candell and illustrator Daniel Howard, presented in both Vietnamese and English, was released. The programme is available at the website www.nxbkimdong.com.vn.
“We want to join with society and parents to offer a safe and meaningful summer to children," said Vũ Quỳnh Liên, editor-in-chief of Kim Đồng. — VNS
