On one of the highest peaks of Vietnam

By Hai Duong

A majestic view from the Lung Cung Peak – PHOTOS: HAI DUONG

HCMC – At 2,913 meters above sea level, Lung Cung peak in Mu Cang Chai District, Yen Bai Province, is a compelling destination for young mountaineers.

The two-day trekking tour of Lung Cung Mountain departs from Nam Co Commune, Mu Cang Chai District, and is often led by a Mong ethnic tour guide who is very familiar with the local terrain. Mountaineers, who expect to visit the land of lush vegetation, may sometimes be caught in a tropical rain in the vast forest. As anticipated, the local climate and the route are big challenges for most of trekkers, but in return, they are treated by some unmatched natural scenes which can be found nowhere else. At the final destination, Lung Cung peak, rewards for successful mountaineers are spectacular views where mountain ranges are in harmony with seas of white clouds.

A group of mountaineers start their tour of Lung Cung Mountain from Nam Co Commune, Mu Cang Chai District

The monument on top of Lung Cung

Taking a rest on the way

Old trees covered by moss

Mountaineers walking through the forest blanketed by fog

