Official dispatch calls for stronger COVID-19 prevention and control measures

Hà Nội authority imposes lockdown at 54 Quán Sứ Street, Hoàn Kiếm District after a suspected case of COVID-19 was detected here. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng has called for stronger efforts in the country’s fight against the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.

On Wednesday an official dispatch on strengthening COVID-19 prevention and control measures was sent to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The dispatch was also sent to municipal and provincial Party Committees; the Party Central Committee’s Commissions; centrally-run Party Civil Affairs Committees, Party Committees, Party Delegations; and Party Committees of centrally-run non-productive agencies.

The official dispatch says that the Party Committees, administrations at all levels, mass organisations and people from all walks of life have strived to overcome difficulties and promptly adopted measures to fight the pandemic. However, the fourth wave of infections has a large scale and spreads quickly, meaning people's lives and health as well as production and business activities have been badly affected.

In order to improve the efficiency of the fight against the pandemic, the permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat called on the entire political system to make the work a top priority.

The Party Committees and organisations must continue seriously, drastically and effectively following directions of the Politburo, Secretariat, Government, Prime Minister, National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and the Health Ministry's guidelines in the new situation, especially the Politburo's conclusion No.07-KL/TW dated June 11 on several key tasks on COVID-19 prevention and control and socio-economic development.

He asked for commendations and rewards for individuals, organisations and localities who had performed well, while punishing those who violate prevention and control measures.

Secretaries of the municipal and provincial Party Committees and heads of the Party Committees must pool the involvement of the entire political system; create public consensus; direct tracing, quarantine, testing and vaccination measures, particularly in localities that are implementing the Prime Minister's Directive No.16 and high-risk areas; supply necessities to people and procure equipment for the effort, take responsibility for the work before the Politburo and Secretariat.

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and the health sector were assigned to direct localities to outline scenarios and adopt testing and treatment measures that suit the situation, step up the research, production and distribution of vaccines.

The Party Central Committee's Mass Mobilisation Commission, the Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations were asked to raise awareness, responsibility and pandemic prevention and control skills among their members and the people, and provide care for residents, especially those in difficulties and vulnerable groups.

Apart from joining in the COVID-19 fight, armed forces were urged to ensure security and order, stay vigilant, punish those who take advantage of the pandemic to distort, incite and sabotage national security, social safety and order.

The Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, and the Ministry of Information and Communications must direct press and news agencies to orient public opinion, contributing to creating high consensus on pandemic prevention and control. — VNS