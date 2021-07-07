Northern region gearing up for heavy rains and strong winds

The low tropical pressure system is expected to cause heavy rains in northern and north central regions. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A low-pressure tropical weather system is forming in the East Sea and is expected to become stronger after entering the Gulf of Tonkin this afternoon bringing heavy rains, strong winds and rough seas in the northern and north central regions, according to the National Hydrometeorological Forecast Centre.

At 1am on Thursday, the eye of the weather system is forecast to be hovering over coastal Thái Bình to Nghệ An provinces producing wind speeds of up to 61km per hour.

It is expected to move westwards over the following 12-24 hours at a speed of 20km per hour directly impacting the northern and north central regions before weakening.

Coastal areas from Quảng Ninh to Hà Tĩnh and from Bình Thuận to Cà Mau will see strong winds and rough seas with 2-3m high waves while localities in northern and north central regions are expected to experience downpours of up to 300mm on Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Hydrometeorological Forecast Centre also warned of possible flash flooding and landslides in lowland areas, particularly in Lai Châu, Sơn La, Hoà Bình, Lào Cai, Yên Bái, Tuyên Quang, Thanh Hoá, Nghệ An and Hà Tĩnh.

The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on Wednesday called on localities in northern and north central regions to prepare for possible heavy rains and flash flooding.

They were requested to closely watch the development of the weather conditions and prepare plans to deal with heavy rains, floods and landslides; take measures to ensure safety for local residents, particularly prepare to evacuate people from high-risk areas when needed while ensuring COVID-19 prevention and control; assign forces to guide traffic in case of heavy rains; and deploy measures to prevent flooding in urban and low land areas.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, Agriculture and Rural Development and Transport has been asked to check the safety of hydropower dams and reservoirs.

The committee has also asked coastal localities from Quảng Ninh to Cà Mau to keep close watch over the developing tropical storm and inform vessels operating offshore to be prepared for choppy seas. — VNS