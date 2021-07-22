No time to rest for VN Olympic hopefuls

Việt Nam Olympics Team arrive Tokyo safe and sound on July 19. — Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Olympics Team

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese athletes have wasted no time after arriving in Tokyo and have immediately started training for their upcoming Olympic competitions.

The two archers, Nguyễn Hoàng Phi Vũ and Đỗ Thị Ánh Nguyệt, will be first up with their first competitions at the Tokyo International Forum tomorrow, just hours before the opening ceremony.

Rowing duo, Lường Thị Thảo and Đinh Thị Hảo will compete at the Sea Forest Waterway on the same day.

“Waves and wind are stronger here than in our training centre at home. It is our first training so we are just getting familiar with the water and the route,” said rower Thảo.

Runner Quách Thị Lan however will be the last to compete with her first run at the 400m hurdles taking place on July 31.

Meanwhile, the badminton team has not been given permission to practice at the competition venue. They can only currently go to the gym and work out.

“My players have to train as usual but they are asked to wear face masks and use antiseptic liquid to ensure their safety from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said coach Ngô Trung Dũng.

During their 14 days of the Olympic competition, athletes are only allowed to move within designated areas and must register their routes with the organisers to minimise the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Athletes are tested daily in the village, after being tested at least twice before leaving home, and again upon arrival.

Vietnamese sportsmen are staying on the 11th floor of a tower within the Olympic Village which provides a total of 3,600 rooms and 18,000 beds. Famously the beds have disposable cardboard frames.

The Tokyo Olympics are not open for supporters but a day after their arrival, the Vietnamese athletes received strong support from the Vietnamese Association in Japan (VAIJ). The association provided free wifi transmitters for all members of the Vietnamese team.

VAIJ hope the support will serve as a source of encouragement for the delegation, given the limited contact because of the pandemic.

The Tokyo Games will receive more than 11,000 athletes who will compete in 33 sports. It will officially open tomorrow and end on August 8.

Vietnamese athletes who win gold medals will receive a bonus of VNĐ2.35 billion (US$102,000) each. Silver medalists will receive VNĐ1.32 billion ($57,300) and the bronze medal recipients will pocket VNĐ840 million ($37,000). — VNS

Athletes and coaches arrive at the Olympic Village. — VNA/VNS Photo

Gymnast Đinh Phương Thành practices at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo. —Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Olympics Team

Weightlifter Thach Kim Tuán is one of Viêt Nam’s best hopes for a medal in Tokyo. —Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Olympics Team

Vietnamese archers Nguyễn Hoàng Phi Vũ and Đỗ Thị Ánh Nguyệt (right) take part in their first training session in Tokyo. — Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Olympics Team

Boxers Nguyễn Văn Đương and Nguyễn Thị Tâm (right) spar in preparation for their Olympics debut. — Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Olympics Team

Marksman Hoàng Xuân Vinh (right) shots at Tokyo’s Asaka Shooting Range. He will defend his 10m air pistol title. — Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Olympics Team

Judo star Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thủy (right) practise with her coach. Thủy was the last athlete to win a slot for Việt Nam at the Olympics. — Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Olympics Team

Nguyễn Thùy Linh works out at a gym. She is one of two Vietnamese badminton players in the 2020 Olympics. — Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Olympics Team

Rowing duo Đinh Thị Hảo and Lường Thị Thảo seen on the water at the Sea Forest Waterway in Uminomori, Koto-ku, Tokyo, on July 20. — Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Olympics Team