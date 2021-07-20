No immediate plans to merge provinces: Ministry of Internal Affairs

HÀ NỘI — There are no immediate plans to merge provinces and cities, said the Ministry of Internal Affairs during a press conference yesterday in Hà Nội.
“We have only started to revisit Government Decree 1211/2016/UBTVQH13, which set out criteria that define the characteristics of a local government body such as land area and population size,” said deputy minister of internal affairs Nguyễn Duy Thăng.
“We understand this is a very complex issue, which requires the utmost care and great attention to detail. Factors such as geographical location, history, culture, traditions, national defence and socio-economic development must all be carefully studied and reviewed. We expect this process to take a long time and our most important objective is to maintain stability and development,” Thăng said.
The ministry has started a process to gather opinions and feedback from officials at both local and central government levels. The deputy minister also said there will be numerous opportunities in the near future for people from all walks of life to join the discussion and voice their opinions.
“Once completed, the ministry is to bring the proposals to the central government for review. There is currently no deadline set,” said the deputy minister.
The ministry is working on how to best organise district and ward level local government bodies in accordance with the directions given by the National Assembly and the Office of the Prime Minister.
There have been reports by newspapers in recent months on a series of proposals made by the Ministry of Internal Affairs to start merging provinces and cities with land areas smaller than 8,000 sq. km or population lower than 900,000 for mountainous regions and 5,000 sq. km or 1.4 million for non-mountainous regions based on data gathered during the last general census in 2019 by the General Statistics Office of Việt Nam.
Under such criteria, there are as many as ten provinces with a population size from 314,000 to 733,000 including Bắc Kạn, Lai Châu, Cao Bằng, Kon Tum, Ninh Thuận, Điện Biên, Đắk Nông, Quảng Trị, Lào Cai and Hậu Giang. Ten other provinces and cities were also found to have land area smaller than 5,000 sq. km.
In 1976, the country had 38 provinces and cities. By the end of last year, it has 58 provinces and 5 cities under the central government. National Assembly deputies have argued by merging smaller provinces and cities, Việt Nam may be able to save billions of đồng in administrative costs. — VNS
- Joe Biden's Plan to Extend Russia Nuclear Treaty Praised by Arms Control Groups
- Russia's Putin Has No Plan to Call Biden, Kremlin Cites 'Problems in the United States'
- Ministry: US will pay heavy toll for wrongdoing
- Northern Ninh Binh province seeks its own airport
- Stepping up internal audits for businesses
- Ministry slams US attempts to maintain its hegemony
- Shafqat Mehmood chairs meeting to finalise school reopening plan
- India plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon
- Government plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon
- Four thousand 'armed patriots' plan to surround Congress to stop Trump impeachment, law enforcement reveals at closed-doors briefing
- AB Inbev merges with Vietnam's SAB beer: state media
- Domestic chapters of SAB Beer and AB InBev merge to enhance competitiveness
- Surendran Pillai sworn in as Ports and Youth Affairs Minister
- Beijing's chilling threat: Communist media warns Australia is 'economically dependent on China' and that plans to diversify exports will never work
- Diplomacy helps raise Việt Nam’s position in international arena: veteran diplomat
- Legal issues cloud LNG power plans
- US State Dept. Cancels All Trips Planned for Week Over Transition, Including Pompeo’s Europe Visit
- Ministry of Information and Communications strives to contribute to protecting children's rights in cyberspace
- Virgil — The Great Reset Updated: You Might Not Have Heard of NGFS, but NGFS Has a Plan for You
- The international community supports Vietnam in the fight against HIV/AIDS
No immediate plans to merge provinces: Ministry of Internal Affairs have 667 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.