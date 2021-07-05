Ninh Thuan to open International Grape and Wine Festival 2014

|Photo: citinews.net
PANO – The Ninh Thuan provincial People's Committee on April 7th held a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City to introduce the International Grape and Wine Festival 2014, taking place from July 17th -19th in Phan Rang city.
During the festival, about 100 pavilions will display grape and wine products from domestic companies and international businesses from countries such as France, Chile, Romania, and Germany.
Other activities in the festival will be a grape and wine products exhibition, a culinary contest, a kite competition, a conference entitled "Ninh Thuan Grape- Gem in Stone", night artistic programs, and fireworks in the opening night.
Currently, Ninh Thuan's grape output reaches from 60,000 to 65,000 tons per year and the province is encouraging investment in processing products made from grape.
Translated by Tuan Anh
