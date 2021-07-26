Nguyễn Xuân Phúc re-elected as State President, swore to realise comprehensive development

State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc took the oath of office on Monday at the National Assembly building in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — The ongoing National Assembly plenary session on Monday morning elected Nguyễn Xuân Phúc as State President of Việt Nam for 2021-26 tenure.

All 483 deputies present (96.79 per cent of all deputies this term) voted in favour of the resolution for the re-election of Phúc, born in 1954 in the central province of Quảng Nam, who has been served as the State Prime Minister of Việt Nam during 2016-21 and as President since April, 2021.

President Phúc cited the oath at the swearing-in ceremony that was broadcast live on national television channels.

He said: "Under the nation's sacred red flag and yellow star, in front of the National Assembly and people across the country, I, State President of Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, swear to be absolutely faithful to the country, to the people, to the Constitution, and strive to fulfil the mission assigned by the Party, State and people."

On behalf of the National Assembly, Chairman Vương Đình Huệ acknowledged the oath and offered his congratulations and presented flowers to the new President.

In the speech addressed to the nation, the new President affirmed his commitment to work with parliament and the Government to realise the vision of comprehensive development, in which no one is left behind, especially in remote and economic challenged areas.

Phúc said he would uphold the unity and consensus and promote democracy in order to let the nation firmly move forward.

The President said he would listen to the opinions and aspirations of all classes of people, including intellectuals at home and abroad, and pledged to continue to reform the judiciary sector, build a Socialist rule of law state, strengthen national defence and security capacity, pay attention to the building of a modern and professional People's Army and People's Public Security forces that maintains peaceful life for the people and stand ready to resolutely defend the peace, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Fatherland.

Regarding the ongoing serious fourth wave of COVID-19 infections marked by the highly contagious Delta variant, he believes in the strength of the nation and the people's unity and has confidence in the Government and the commitment of "all of us" to help defeat the outbreak.

On Sunday afternoon, the Standing Committee of the National Assembly submitted the nomination for the new President in the new term, in which Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, member of the 13th-tenure Politburo and State President of Việt Nam during 2016-21 tenure (officially holding office since 2021 April) and deputy of 15th-tenure National Assembly, was the sole entry.

State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc delivers his office assumption speech. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

According to the 2013 Constitution, the State President is the head of State, representing Việt Nam in domestic and foreign affairs.

The State President is elected by the National Assembly among the National Assembly deputies.

The term of the President shall follow the term of the National Assembly.

When the National Assembly’s term comes to an end, the State President continues to perform his duties until the new National Assembly elects a new State President.

The State President will submit lists of candidates for the election of the Prime Minister, the Vice State President, the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court and the Chief Procurator of the Supreme People’s Procuracy.

The lists will be discussed in groups.

In the afternoon, outcomes of the morning discussion on the list of candidates for the position of Prime Minister will be reported to the NA, followed by a vote on the list, and then the election of the Prime Minister. — VNS